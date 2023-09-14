Agilitas Sports buys sports footwear firm Mochiko Shoes for undisclosed sum

Agilitas Sports, a sportswear and athleisure solutions platform, co-founded by Abhishek Ganguly, the former managing director of Puma India and South East Asia, has acquired Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd, one of the largest sports footwear manufacturers for the domestic market, for an undisclosed amount.

"This acquisition augments Agilitas' value proposition by strengthening our supply chain in the rapidly growing sports footwear market," said Abhishek Ganguly, chief executive officer and co-founder of Agilitas Sports. "Mochiko's manufacturing capabilities, operational excellence and strategic partnerships with leading global giants position us to address the government's 'Make in India' initiative."

Established in 2008 by Virender Awal and a co-founding team of five members, Mochiko Shoes registered a revenue of Rs 642 crore in FY23 and is estimated to grow by 30 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).

"We are now poised to enhance long-term investments, addressing the soaring demand in the sports and athleisure footwear sector," said Virender Awal, founder and chief executive officer of Mochiko Shoes. "Joining the Agilitas family propels our ambitions. We envision multi-fold and multifaceted growth in our business over the next 5-6 years, adding jobs and livelihood."

Today, Mochiko Shoes is a manufacturing partner to leading international brands such as Adidas, Puma, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Asics, Crocs and Decathlon.

Mochiko said it is the first sports footwear manufacturer in India to receive a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) licence. It is fully compliant with the soon-to-be-implemented quality control orders (QCOs) by the Government of India. The company has manufacturing units located in Dehradun and Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) and in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Noida. Mochiko employs nearly 10,000 individuals across the length and breadth of its operations.

Sports accounts for 16 per cent of the overall footwear market and it is the fastest-growing segment. Its share is trending towards the global average of 30 per cent in emerging markets and 50 per cent in advanced economies.

In an interview, Ganguly of Agilitas said his firm is not playing in just one part of the value chain and would be tapping various lines of businesses in the sportswear industry. "We would be investing in the management teams, and often this will be led by acquisitions."

In May, Agilitas raised Rs 430 crore from investors. Funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP, an investment management and advisory partnership led by Harsha Raghavan, have invested Rs 400 crore in Agilitas, and Rs 30 crore has come from individual investors.

Besides Ganguly, Atul Bajaj, the former executive director for sales and operations at Puma India, and Amit Prabhu, the former chief financial officer of Puma India, comprise Agilitas' founding team.