Sensex (0.05%)
69584.60 + 33.57
Nifty (0.10%)
20926.35 + 19.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.89%)
6813.75 + 59.85
Nifty Midcap (0.88%)
44947.30 + 391.55
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
47092.25 -5.30
Heatmap

State-owned NBCC bags Rs 1,500 cr project management consultancy contract

NBCC said it has bagged the work order from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in various states

NBCC

The cope of work is "construction of 1,469 nos. warehouses and other agri infrastructure. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/NBCC)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 1,500 crore project management consultancy contract for construction of 1,469 warehouses and other infrastructure related to the agriculture sector.
In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has bagged the work order from National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) in various states.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The cope of work is "construction of 1,469 nos. warehouses and other agri infrastructure under the World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in cooperative sector at various locations across India", it said.
In may this year, the Union Cabinet approved the constitution and empowerment of an inter-ministerial committee for facilitation of the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector" by convergence of various schemes of the Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NBCC soars 13%, hits 52-week high on Rs 180-cr order win, MoU with govt

NBCC bags Rs 66 cr order from Indian Medical Association to plan IMA House

DMRC, NBCC to work together in infrastructure development in India, abroad

NBCC sells nearly 400,000 sq ft commercial space in Delhi for Rs 1,558 cr

NBCC posts Rs 77.41 cr profit in Q1, total income rises to Rs 1,965 cr

Godrej Consumer starts price war in liquid detergents with new product

Looking forward to ride credit on UPI wave: Amazon Pay India's Jain

SAT quashes Sebi's Rs 7 lakh fine against RIL's Jio Financial Services

M&M, investors to put Rs 875 cr in Classic Legends over next 2-3 years

Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 259 cr at 7.99% through tier-II bonds

Topics : NBCC Construction industry

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySecurity Breach in ParliamentGold Price Today2001 Parliament attackiQOO 12 Gen3 LaunchedMax Healthcare Share PriceBudget 2024

Companies

BPCL plans to buy Venezuela oil; deal not to harm Russian imports: OfficialHPL Electric and Power bags smart meter orders worth Rs 545 crore

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: ReportWhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attackSecurity breach in Parliament: 2 men with canisters jump inside Lok Sabha

Economy News

Imports of luxury chocolate brands zoom 45% on steady uptick in demandPiyush Goyal discusses progress of FTA deal during EFTA delegation meet
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon