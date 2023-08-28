Stäubli invests $15 million in Bengaluru facility to expand India footprint

Stäubli, a Swiss industrial and mechatronic solution provider, is expanding its footprint in India by investing $15 million to set up a new tech facility in Bengaluru.

The 25,000 sq ft facility in Bengaluru strengthens Stäubli's presence in the region, emphasising its commitment to nurturing growth and innovation in India. With over 100 employees, the expansion is also part of Stäubli's efforts towards local job creation and economic development. Globally, it has a workforce of about 6,000 employees.

The new facility located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, represents its three divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre.

"Bringing together functions such as engineering, sales, and customer services, it streamlines operations for better efficiency," the company said.

The facility will help the company expand its footprint in India by fast-tracking its localisation efforts and strengthening local engineering capabilities, said Gurupad Bhat, managing director, Stäubli Tec Systems India. "India is poised to be the next growth engine for the Stäubli Group and with this expansion, Stäubli aims for double-digit growth in its Indian operations."

Gerald Vogt, global chief executive officer, Stäubli, said, "We recognise the boundless potential that India offers to our business. Strengthening our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities underscores our commitment to India's growth and our valued partners. As we look forward, we are excited to continue creating opportunities for success and progress."

With a focus on industries such as railway, automotive, pharma, and power, Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in multiple industrial sectors.