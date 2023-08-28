Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.17%)
64996.60 + 110.09
Nifty (0.21%)
19306.05 + 40.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.01%)
5489.55 + 54.75
Nifty Midcap (0.50%)
38662.15 + 190.90
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
44494.65 + 263.20
Heatmap

Stäubli invests $15 million in Bengaluru facility to expand India footprint

The facility will help the company expand its footprint in India by fast-tracking its localisation efforts and strengthening local engineering capabilities

Stäubli

Stäubli

BS Reporter Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stäubli, a Swiss industrial and mechatronic solution provider, is expanding its footprint in India by investing $15 million to set up a new tech facility in Bengaluru.

The 25,000 sq ft facility in Bengaluru strengthens Stäubli's presence in the region, emphasising its commitment to nurturing growth and innovation in India. With over 100 employees, the expansion is also part of Stäubli's efforts towards local job creation and economic development. Globally, it has a workforce of about 6,000 employees.

The new facility located in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, represents its three divisions – Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors and Robotics – and houses a product showcase/demonstration area, training rooms for customers and employees, a warehouse, and a service centre.

"Bringing together functions such as engineering, sales, and customer services, it streamlines operations for better efficiency," the company said.

The facility will help the company expand its footprint in India by fast-tracking its localisation efforts and strengthening local engineering capabilities, said Gurupad Bhat, managing director, Stäubli Tec Systems India. "India is poised to be the next growth engine for the Stäubli Group and with this expansion, Stäubli aims for double-digit growth in its Indian operations."

Gerald Vogt, global chief executive officer, Stäubli, said, "We recognise the boundless potential that India offers to our business. Strengthening our local engineering and manufacturing capabilities underscores our commitment to India's growth and our valued partners. As we look forward, we are excited to continue creating opportunities for success and progress."

Also Read

Major terror plot averted in Bengaluru, 5 suspects arrested with explosives

Apple signs lease for 116,000 sq ft space in Bengaluru for Rs 2.44 cr/month

Demand for better policies to end Bengaluru plight lost in Karnataka polls

MD, CEO of the Bengaluru-based Aeronics Internet killed by ex-employee

Byju's vacates its biggest office at Kalyani Tech Park, Bengaluru: Report

Shipping & logistics firm UPS opens India's first tech centre in Chennai

Skyroot expects to double its rocket launches amid Chandrayaan-3's success

Schaeffler India to fully acquire auto spare parts platform Koovers

Jio promises AI to everyone, everwhere and we shall deliver: Mukesh Ambani

Kalyani Rafael Systems bags Rs 287.51 cr order to supply missile systems


With a focus on industries such as railway, automotive, pharma, and power, Stäubli has four dedicated divisions: Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile, serving customers who aim to increase their productivity in multiple industrial sectors.
Topics : Bengaluru Investment

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon