Home / Companies / News / Burger Singh denies ₹47 cr funding, says no money has hit the bank yet

Burger Singh denies ₹47 cr funding, says no money has hit the bank yet

The burger chain clarifies it hasn't raised ₹47 cr yet, says the buzz stems from a routine MGT-14 filing. Founder Kabir Jeet Singh has some hilarious analogies

burger singh

Burger Singh urges restraint until transactions are actually closed. (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Homegrown burger brand Burger Singh has issued a spicy clarification after reports surfaced claiming it had raised ₹47.15 crore in fresh funding. The twist? No money has hit the bank — yet.
 
The report, published by Entrackr on July 17, interpreted a Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) document — Form MGT-14 — as proof of the deal. But the burger brand says: cool your grills.
 
“This is not a cheque. It’s a pitch,” the company clarified, adding that MGT-14 is just a regulatory form that allows a company to offer shares to investors — not confirmation that someone actually bought them.
 
 

What did Burger Singh say?

 
“If listing a share offer meant we’ve raised the money,” said CEO Kabir Jeet Singh, “then every bachelor on Shaadi.com is married. And I guess I’m the Maharaja of Jaipur because I checked out a palace on Google Maps.”
 
The company even likened the misunderstanding to the recent cricket heartbreak at Lord's Test where India lost to England in a thriller. “It’s like reporting an Indian Test win just before Siraj took guard against Shoaib Bashir’s second-last ball. Sometimes the ball trickles back and knocks off the bails. So do your hopes.”

'MGT-14 is like putting your house on 99acres'

 
The brand went on to explain that the filing simply shows an intent to raise funds — much like listing a house online doesn’t mean it’s sold. “We're open for business. The investors still have to say yes, transfer the money, and sign on the dotted line.”
 

The WhatsApp that never was

 
As for whether the journalist reached out, the company claimed a WhatsApp message was sent but went unnoticed in a sea of unknown numbers. “Kabir gets more random WhatsApps than a housing society aunty during Navratri,” they joked.
 

No cash, just conversation

 
Burger Singh says it's grateful for the enthusiasm, but calls the early reporting “trigger-happy” and urges restraint until transactions are actually closed.
 
So, is there ₹47 crore in Burger Singh’s bank account? “Not yet. But when it’s real,” the brand promised. “We’ll be shouting it from the rooftops — with fries.”

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

