Home / Companies / News / Alaska Airlines resumes operations after tech outage grounds all flights

Alaska Airlines resumes operations after tech outage grounds all flights

The carrier experienced an IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights" around 8 pm Pacific time Sunday

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines has resumed operations following an undisclosed technical error affecting its entire system for approximately three hours. Image: Shutterstock

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Alaska Airlines has resumed operations following an undisclosed technical error affecting its entire system for approximately three hours, the company announced.

The carrier experienced an IT outage that resulted in a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights" around 8 pm Pacific time Sunday. The stop was lifted at 11 pm, the Seattle-based company said in a social media post.

As we reposition our aircraft and crews, there will most likely be residual impacts to our flights. It will take some time to get our overall operations back to normal, the post said.

The Federal Aviation Administration website had confirmed a ground stop for all Alaska Airlines mainline and Horizon aircraft, referring to an Alaska Airlines subsidiary.

 

The National Transportation Board last month credited the crew of Alaska Airlines flight 1282 with the survival of passengers when a door plug panel flew off the plane shortly after takeoff on Jan 5, 2024, leaving a hole that sucked objects out of the cabin.

In September, Alaska Airlines said it grounded its flights in Seattle briefly due to significant disruptions from an unspecified technology problem that was resolved within hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airline Indian aviation Aviation

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

