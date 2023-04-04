close

Suzuki Motorcycle India announces appointment of Kenichi Umeda as new MD

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as its new Managing Director

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Suzuki Motorcycle V Storm SX. PHOTO: Suzuki Motorcycle India official website

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 2:37 PM IST
Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as its new Managing Director.

Umeda succeeds Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his term as the Managing Director of the company, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

He will be responsible for the further growing and strengthening Suzuki Motorcycle India's position in the Indian and overseas markets.

He brings with him over 27 years of valuable industry experience across various global markets, it added.

India is an important market for Suzuki. Delivering innovative products and solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers has been the priority for Suzuki Motorcycle India since its inception, Umeda said about his new role.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

