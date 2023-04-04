Adani Group joint venture in talks for 1st offshore loan since Hindenburg



An Adani Group joint venture with EdgeConneX is in talks with about half a dozen banks for a loan of about $220 million, which would be the conglomerate’s first offshore borrowing since it was targeted by shortseller Hindenburg Research.

By Saikat Das



A representative for Adani Group declined to comment. Data center provider AdaniConneX Private Ltd. would use the money for capital expenditure, with a five year tenor under discussion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The loan may be signed in the next few weeks, they said.



Flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. in January shelved a plan to raise as much as 10 billion rupees ($121 million) in what would have been its first public sale of bonds. The conglomerate backed by Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been forced to reevaluate its ambitions after US-based Hindenburg accused it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. While the group has denied the allegations, its stock and bond prices slumped.

Also Read Adani Group stocks sink up to 20%; CLSA sees limited risk to banks Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low Gautam Adani lost Rs 3,000 crore a week in 2022-23: M3M Hurun report Adani group's market rout hits $72 bn as fight with Hindenburg escalates Budget 2023 ticks all checkboxes; Adani group stocks played spoilsport Twitter's publisher-focused alternative 'Post' now open for public Music streaming platform Spotify shuts its live audio application Varanasi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Telangana Edtech giant Byju's appoints GE and Vedanta executive Ajay Goel as CFO 'Stellar' performance, says IOC as market share climbs to 43% in FY23