Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Suzuki's battery EV model 'e-Vitara' to hit market in 2025: Things to know

Suzuki's battery EV model 'e-Vitara' to hit market in 2025: Things to know

With the aim to tap into the global BEV market, Suzuki will begin the mass production of the BEV in Gujarat in 2025. The company expects the sales to hit by summer 2025

Suzuki

Suzuki(Photo: Shutterstock)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the e-Vitara, in Milan, Italy. With an aim to tap into the global BEV market, Suzuki will begin the mass production of the BEV at its Gujarat plant in 2025. 
 
The company expects the sales to hit by summer 2025 in Europe, India, Japan, and other global markets.

Concept of the BEV e-Vitara model

1) Based on the ‘eVX’ concept, it was first revealed at the 2023 Auto Expo in India and the Japan Mobility Show. 
 
2) The ‘eVX’ is an all-electric concept sports utility vehicle (SUV) derived from Suzuki’s first global strategic EV, the company explained. 
 
 
3) Designed as an ‘Emotional Versatile Cruiser’ - the product is a fusion of modern technology and adventurous appeal.
 
4) It comes with Suzuki’s electric ALLGRIP-e four-wheel-drive (4WD) system, enhancing off-road capability and performance.

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki eyes 850,000 export mark after historic high in October

Noel Tata

Noel Tata joins Tata Sons board, first to hold dual positions since 2011

hero

Hero Electronix may sell up to 30% stake in semiconductor firm Tessolve

Suzuki, Suzuki logo

Suzuki Motor unveils battery EV model e-Vitara; to start production in 2025

Royal Enfield EV, Flying Flea

Royal Enfield reveals first EV brand Flying Flea-C6, to hit markets next yr

 
5) It is built on the new HEARTECT-e platform, developed specifically for electric vehicles to optimise efficiency and performance.

Exterior and interior features of e-Vitara model

1) To emphasise a robust, adventurous look, the model features large-diameter tyres and a long wheelbase.
 
2) The SUV’s interior features an integrated display with advanced equipment and tough-looking panels. It also has a centre console to align with its theme.
 
3) The e-Vitara features a BEV powertrain, which is responsible for transforming electrical energy into mechanical power. To offer an agile driving experience, the powertrain includes a highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter. 
 
4) The model also features lithium iron-phosphate batteries designed for safety and reliability. It enables nimble acceleration from a standstill and sharp responsiveness during overtaking.

‘ALLGRIP-e’ electric 4WD system

1) The model features Suzuki’s ALLGRIP-e electric four-wheel-drive system. It has two independent eAxles at the front and rear for powerful performance.
 
2) It also includes a Trail mode that enables smooth escape from rough terrain by applying brakes to spinning tyres and distributing drive torque to the opposite tyre (limited-slip differential function).

4WD market in Asia Pacific

Four-wheel drive vehicles, which can power all four wheels, are designed to handle rough terrain. According to a report by The Economic Times, its market is expected to grow in the Asia Pacific region at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8 per cent over 2023-2028.
 
Consumer preference for safety, extreme weather are some of the reasons driving the growth of this market in the region. However, the system comes with its own challenges such as greater fuel consumption compared to the 2WD system, and high maintenance costs, among others.

Also Read

EV, Electric Car

UK classic sports cars startup RBW EV Cars launches supplier business

EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

Servotech ties up with Ensmart Power to expand EV charger business in UK

EV, Electric Car

Electric car sales slump as misinformation holds back potential buyers

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Global EV sales rise 30.5% in Sept as China shines, Europe recuperates

Chinese EV, EV chargers, Electric vehicles, EVs

China's stimulus package has EV makers talking 'best golden week' in years

Topics : Electric vehicles sales EV market EV market India BS Web Reports Suzuki Motors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon