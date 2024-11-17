Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Swedish firm Getinge eyes bigger share of hospital tech market in India

Swedish firm Getinge eyes bigger share of hospital tech market in India

Swedish company aims to reach 45 per cent market share from current 30 per cent in five years by launching a range of new products

Getinge

The Indian ventilator industry is estimated to be around Rs 820 crore, with the premium segment expected to be Rs 37.3 crore in 2024 | Photo: X@GetingeGlobal

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Getinge, a Swedish healthcare company with over two decades of presence in India, is positioning itself for significant growth across segments of the healthcare industry, including in the premium ventilator market.
 
The company aims to reach 45 per cent, from the current 30 per cent,  market share in the next five years by launching new products across both premium and mid-value ranges.
 
With installations in over 2,000 hospitals, including leading chains like Apollo Hospitals and Fortis, it is focused on expanding its presence in various segments of the healthcare industry by introducing new products including ventilators, sterilisers, operating lights, and operating tables.
 
 
The Indian ventilator industry is estimated to be around Rs 820 crore, with the premium segment expected to be Rs 37.3 crore in 2024. This segment is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.12 per cent year-on-year.
 
"India is a key growth market for us, and we are investing in our operations here, including expanding our product portfolio and strengthening our distribution network. We are also expanding our footprint by introducing innovative solutions across critical care, cardiovascular, and life sciences,” said Aruna Nayak, managing director Getinge India.
 
“Our goal is to deepen our market share, especially in premium segments, while ensuring access to cutting-edge healthcare technology across all tiers of hospitals," Nayak said.
 
The company is also set to introduce technologies such as a tool for radio imaging during breast and thyroid surgeries, and a high-end operating table designed for premium healthcare facilities. These products are part of Getinge's strategy to cater to hospitals of all sizes, from metro cities to Tier-II and Tier-III locations.
 
As India's pharmaceutical industry demand grows for sterile injectables and vaccines, Getinge is increasing its focus on life sciences. Although its market share in sterile manufacturing remains in the late single digits, the company anticipates growth rates of 30-35 per cent in this segment. 

Also Read

Cancer cells

ICMR seeks 'out of the box' ideas from scientists to solve health problems

Health

Coordinated efforts reduced dengue mortality, spread: TN health department

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor

Central referral system activated in five medical colleges in Kolkata

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Over 50% of Indian healthcare workers feel their workplace unsafe: Study

Hospitals, hospitals in India

Top Indian fund bullish on hospital stocks amid rising healthcare spending

Topics : Healthcare in India health care sector hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon