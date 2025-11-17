Monday, November 17, 2025 | 04:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Texmaco wins ₹15 cr DMRC contract for ballast-less tracks across NCR

Texmaco wins ₹15 cr DMRC contract for ballast-less tracks across NCR

Ballast-less refers to a type of railway track that replaces traditional crushed stone ballast with a rigid concrete or asphalt slab to which the rails are fastened

DMRC

Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said the order reinforces confidence in Texmaco's engineering capabilities and aligns with the Make in India priorities. | File Image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd has secured a Rs 15.06 crore contract from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for installing, testing and commissioning ballast-less track systems across key corridors in the National Capital Region, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Ballast-less refers to a type of railway track that replaces traditional crushed stone ballast with a rigid concrete or asphalt slab to which the rails are fastened.

The project covers a 5.8 km track across Saket-G station on Line 11, Sarita Vihar Depot on Line 10 and Noida Electronic City station on Line 3. Work will begin on December 1 and is slated for completion in 12 months, adhering to DMRC's safety and quality standards, the statement said.

 

Managing Director Sudipta Mukherjee said the order reinforces confidence in Texmaco's engineering capabilities and aligns with the Make in India priorities.

Texmaco is also executing a larger DMRC project involving 58 km of track between Majlis Park and R.K. Ashram, of which 22 km track and multiple crossings and turnouts have already been completed, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Sellwin Traders to buy 36% of Kumkum wellness in preferential share swap

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy to charge select restaurants extra on 'One' orders from Nov 25

Raymond Lifestyle

Raymond partners Unicommerce to streamline digital retail operations

solar, solar power, china

ACME Solar arm gets 'change-in-law' compensation for Rajasthan project

Topics : DMRC Physical contracts New Delhi Delhi-NCR

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon