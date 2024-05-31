Tainted promoters misusing asset reconstruction companies, says RBI

Asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are acting as fronts for promoters who have defaulted by bidding on behalf of them in the bankruptcy process, Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao said during the interaction with the chief executives of debt recast firms.

“…there are concerns around activities in this process chiefly relating to the ARC route becoming a vehicle for entry of the ‘tainted’ promoters, who in the first place were responsible for the default of the underlying entity,” Rao said in a speech delivered at the conference on ‘Governance in ARCs – Towards Effective Resolutions’ on May 17, 2024. The copy of the speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Friday.

“This aspect has become particularly relevant since the introduction of Section 29A in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which was specifically meant to keep out such promoters. The entities meet this requirement by getting a declaration signed from the prospective buyer without undertaking any independent verification,” Rao said.

Rao emphasised the need for robust governance structures for ARCs for transparent and effective functioning.

“…there is a key area which is a point of concern for us as regulators, namely the governance in ARCs,” he said.

He observed that some ARCs have not implemented the revised guidelines related to the composition and functioning of the board.

“What we observe is that not all ARCs have implemented the revised guidelines on the composition and functioning of the board.”

Based on the Sudarshan Sen committee report, the RBI revised the norms in October 2022 and subsequently incorporated them in April 2024.

As per the revised norms, the board is required to appoint an independent director as the chair of the board. Also, half of the directors on the board should be independent directors.

Furthermore, the board should also constitute two committees of the board, namely the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. These boards are aimed at strengthening the efficacy of the board and improving its focus on specific areas.

“I would take this opportunity to urge all ARCs to implement these guidelines in the right spirit. Also, failure to meet regulatory guidelines and wilful violations would invite strict supervisory and enforcement action, if warranted,” Rao added.

The deputy governor also reminded the ARCs to be conscious of their conduct with distressed borrowers.

“While we acknowledge the rights of the ARCs to recover overdue loans, they or their recovery agents should not resort to harassment of borrowers,” he said.

He said the conduct of ARCs with borrowers has become more critical in view of the share of retail loans in the financial assets acquired by the ARCs increasing from 9 per cent as of March 31, 2020, to 16 per cent as of March 31, 2023.

Recently, the RBI barred the Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (EARCL) and its non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm after the ARC was found to have entered into a series of structured transactions for ‘evergreening stressed exposure of ECL’ using the ARC's platform and circumventing regulation.