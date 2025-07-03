Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata likely in talks to buy out investors in Resurgent Power Ventures

Tata likely in talks to buy out investors in Resurgent Power Ventures

Tata Power is working with an adviser to help buy stakes held by ICICI Venture Funds Management Co, Kuwait Investment Authority and Oman Investment Authority

Tata power

ICICI Venture, KIA and OIA, which hold 74 per centin Resurgent, are seeking a valuation of about $2.1 billion for the whole company

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Baiju Kalesh and P R Sanjai
 
Tata Group is in talks to buy out other shareholders in Resurgent Power Ventures Pte, according to people familiar with the matter.
Tata Power Co, which owns a 26 per cent stake in Singapore-based power generation and transmission firm Resurgent through a subsidiary, is working with an adviser to help buy the stakes held by ICICI Venture Funds Management Co, Kuwait Investment Authority and Oman Investment Authority, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are confidential.
 
ICICI Venture, KIA and OIA, which hold 74 per cent in Resurgent, are seeking a valuation of about $2.1 billion for the whole company, including debt, the people said. Discussions are ongoing and there’s no certainty that an agreement will be reached, they said.  
 

Also Read

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries' solar leap prompts Nuvama's highest-ever target price

Tata Power

Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra

Tata Power

Tata Power-DDL, Nissin Electric to install India's first micro substation

Tata power

Sanjay Banga named President-Renewables, to lead Tata Power's green unit

PremiumTata power

Transmission capex, renewable energy segment may energise Tata Power stock

 
Representatives for Tata Power, ICICI Venture and OIA didn’t reply to requests seeking comment. KIA declined to comment.
 
Resurgent Power’s portfolio includes a stake of about 75 per cent in Prayagraj Power Generation Co, as well as other power transmission operators in northern India, ICICI’s website shows.
 
KIA and a subsidiary of the Oman State General Reserve Fund, or SGRF, invested in Resurgent in 2019, when they bought out the shares from a unit of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, or CDPQ, which is now known as La Caisse. In 2020, SGRF merged with the Oman Investment Fund to form OIA.

More From This Section

CYBER, TECH

Max Financial's Axis Max Life reports unauthorised acces to customer data

Tata group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran

Tata Steel expects UK unit to turn EBITDA-positive in FY25 amid green shift

Foxconn

Foxconn recalls staff from India, iPhone 17 production may be hit

PremiumAdani Group

Adani to bring all cement units under one roof; eyes 140 mt single entity

PVR cinema

PVR INOX plans to add 200 screens in 2 yrs: ED Sanjeev Kumar Bijli

Topics : Tata Power Tata group Tatas Power firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon