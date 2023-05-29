close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Tata Consumer to expand presence in south India, focusses on rural market

TCPL aspires to be a leading player in the FMCG industry by expanding its play in existing categories and venturing into new spaces, the annual report said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata consumer product, Sonnet

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is expanding its presence in the southern markets and focussing on building distribution channels in rural and semi-urban markets now, the company said in its latest annual report.

"We are expanding our presence in South India across tea, coffee, salt and spices with the launch of South-specific products to cater to regional consumers," said TCPL.

The company continues to "gain ground in the South" in tea and coffee. In tea, TCPL's Chakra Gold and Kanan Devan brands continued to make strong inroads into the south and Tata Coffee Grand was restaged with a new pack design.

"We have identified the rural market as an area of opportunity and are focussing on building distribution in rural and semi-urban markets now. In salt, we launched Shuddh, a brand specifically targeted to the South market," said TCPL.

While in the spices category, TCPL launched a range of customised spices under the Tata Sampann brand for the southern market.

TCPL aspires to be a leading player in the FMCG industry by expanding its play in existing categories and venturing into new spaces, the annual report said.

Also Read

Tata Electronic plans to bolster presence in electronics, semiconductor biz

Talking over mobile for over 30 minutes linked to developing hypertension

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Tata Consumer Products Q4 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 269 crore

Israel hits Gaza with rockets as Netanyahu vows to extract 'heavy price'

MOIL reports production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in Q4FY22

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

JioCinema partners NBCUniversal to bring films, TV series to India

Warburg Pincus acquires 90% stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 million

PG Electroplast forms joint venture with Jaina Group to manufacture LED TV

Overall, In FY23, TCPL increased the direct distribution by 15 per cent to 1.5 million outlets pan India.

"This has allowed us to take our portfolio to a larger outlet universe with more impact. Tata Consumer currently has a direct reach of 1.5 million outlets across India, a 2x+ increase from two years ago," it noted.

TCPL has scaled up its network during FY23 and is now focusing on enhancing semi-urban and rural distribution.

In FY23, TCPL e-commerce has continued to grow at a "rapid pace", with 32 per cent year-over-year growth.

"Several new initiatives were carried out during the year, including a dedicated customer marketing vertical, the use of data and analytics to generate insights and improve efficiency, and redesigning of the team structure to include a key account team for driving sales," the company said.

While its sales from modern trade "grew 21 per cent and increased its share in India sales to 14 per cent".

For the financial year ended March 2023, TCPL's revenue from operations was up 11 per cent at Rs 13,783 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Consumer Products Tata south india

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

Bhel
3 min read

JioCinema partners NBCUniversal to bring films, TV series to India

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Indices set high benchmarks for RIL; investors fret over rising debt

Reliance Industries, RIL
5 min read

HeidelbergCement India net profit falls 62.6% to Rs 35 cr in March quarter

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there
2 min read

Most Popular

Bombay Burmah makes Rs 1,866-crore provisions for Go First exposure

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Foreign VC funding in India declines 72% as unicorn machines stutter

US dollar
4 min read

Ambani-backed EV maker aims to raise $85 mn, seeks $359 mn valuation

Electric vehicles
2 min read

Tata Capital Fin Services to raise upto Rs 7,000 crore through NCDs

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Goodyear India profit rises 93% to Rs 33.61 crore in March quarter

tyres
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon