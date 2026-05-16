Tata Electronics, ASML tie up for semiconductor manufacturing in India

Tata Electronics and ASML have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) through which the Dutch semiconductor manufacturer will enablement the establishment and ramp up of Tata Electronics’ upcoming 300 mm (12 inch) semiconductor Fab in Dholera, Gujarat.

The collaboration will focus on deploying ASML’s holistic suite of advanced lithography tools and solutions for the Dholera Fab. The use of ASML’s industry-leading technologies is expected to ensure seamless operations at India’s first commercial 300 mm semiconductor Fab, delivering value to Tata Electronics’ customers. The two companies will cooperate to develop domestic talent, supply chain, and research initiatives to support the Dholera Fab.

“We are excited to partner with ASML, a company known for its innovation and leadership in lithography, and for enabling semiconductor customers globally. ASML’s deep expertise in holistic lithography solutions will ensure the timely ramp of our Fab in Dholera, create a resilient and trusted supply chain for our global customers, drive innovation, and develop talent locally,” said Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics.

Tata Electronics is developing India's first 300 mm commercial Fab in Dholera. With a planned investment of $11 billion, the facility will manufacture semiconductors for a variety of applications across automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and other key segments, to serve global customers. It has partnered with global customers and ecosystem companies, such as PSMC (Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, Taiwan), thereby gaining access to a broad technology portfolio including 28nm, 40nm, 55nm, 90nm, and 110nm.

“We look forward to close collaboration with Tata Electronics and its broader ecosystem. We believe Tata Electronics is strongly positioned to realize its ambitions in expanding semiconductor capabilities. We are pleased and honored to contribute our technological expertise and to help nurture talent in India,” Christophe Fouquet, President & CEO of ASML, said.