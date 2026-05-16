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Dr Reddy's Laboratories launches generic Semaglutide injection in Canada

Canada is the first G7 country to grant market authorisation for Semaglutide injection

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

The company is among the first firms to introduce a generic Semaglutide injection in the Canadian market, following the NOC received from Health Canada on April 28

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Saturday said it has launched its generic version of Semaglutide injection used in treatment of type 2 diabetes in Canada.

The company is among the first firms to introduce a generic Semaglutide injection in the Canadian market, following the Notice of Compliance (NOC) received from Health Canada on April 28, 2026, Dr Reddy's said in a statement.

Canada is the first G7 country to grant market authorisation for Semaglutide injection, it added.

"The milestone highlights our readiness to serve the Canadian patients, supported by our deep expertise in complex drug and peptide development," Dr Reddy's CEO Erez Israeli said.

 

He further said:"With a well-established presence and strong market access capabilities in Canada, we remain committed to bringing advanced, high-quality, and affordable GLP-1 therapies closer to patients."  The Canada launch builds on the momentum of the company's recent launch in India under the brand name Obeda, Israeli said.

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"As GLP-1 therapies continue to be a key focus area for us, we are actively working to expand access across multiple global markets," he noted.

In Canada, Dr Reddy's Semaglutide injection is indicated for the once-weekly treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus, to improve glycemic control in combination with diet and exercise, the company said.

It is supplied as a sterile solution for subcutaneous injection in a pre-filled pen, available in 2 mg/pen and 4 mg/pen strengths, each delivering Semaglutide at a concentration of 1.34 mg/ml.

The 2 mg/pen is designed to deliver 0.25 mg or 0.5 mg doses, while the 4 mg/pen delivers 1 mg doses per injection, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Dr Reddys Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Dr Reddy's Labs Canada

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

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