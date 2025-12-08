Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Electronics, Intel sign MoU to explore chip making, packaging in India

The Tata Group currently has one semiconductor chip fabrication unit and an OSAT unit under construction at Dholera in Gujarat and Guwahati in Assam, respectively. (Photo: Company website)

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Tata Electronics and Intel have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel’s products for Indian markets, the two companies said in a press note.
 
Where could manufacturing and packaging be done under the MoU? 
As part of the MoU, Tata Electronics will look to manufacture Intel’s products at the former’s chip fabrication unit at Dholera and package Intel’s chips at the Guwahati Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility.
 
What did N Chandrasekaran say about the partnership and AI opportunity? 
“Together, we will drive an expanded technology ecosystem and deliver leading semiconductors and systems solutions, positioning us well to capture the large and growing AI opportunity,” Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said.
 

What other areas will Tata Electronics and Intel explore together? 
The two companies will also look to collaborate for “advanced packaging in India”. Further, the two companies will also explore the possibility of scaling artificial intelligence personal computer solutions for the consumer and enterprise markets in India, they said.
 
What did Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan say about the India market? 
“We see this as a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with Tata to rapidly scale in one of the world’s fastest-growing compute markets, fuelled by rising PC demand and rapid AI adoption across India,” said Lip-Bu Tan, chief executive officer of Intel Corporation.
 
What is Lip-Bu Tan’s India visit schedule? 
Tan, who recently took over as Intel’s CEO, is in India on a short trip. He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday.
 
What is the status of Tata Group’s Dholera and Guwahati semiconductor projects? 
When was the Dholera fab approved and what are its timelines? 
The Dholera semiconductor unit is the first chip fabrication facility in India to be approved by the central government on February 29, 2024, under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).
 
The plant is expected to commence operations by 2027 and is anticipated to employ approximately 2,000 people. The chip fabrication unit in Dholera is coming up at a cost of more than Rs 91,000 crore.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

