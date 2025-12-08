Monday, December 08, 2025 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCLTech, Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips

HCLTech, Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips

HCLTech has partnered France's Dolphin Semiconductors to embed low-power IP into its silicon design workflows, aiming to build scalable SoCs that cut energy use across workloads

Apart from these, HCLTech has also announced strategic partnerships with several global companies, including E.ON, one of the largest European energy companies.

Aashish Aryan
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

HCLTech on Monday announced a strategic partnership with French semiconductor company Dolphin Semiconductors to co-develop energy-efficient chips by embedding Dolphin’s specialised low-power IP into its silicon design workflows.
 
How does HCLTech describe the outcome for system-on-chips? 
“This integration will deliver scalable, high-efficiency SoCs (system-on-chips) that reduce energy consumption while maintaining robust computational capabilities across diverse workloads,” HCL said.
 
What is a system-on-chip (SoC)? 
A SoC is a single integrated circuit that combines the crucial components of a computer or electronic system, such as a central processing unit, a graphics processing unit, memory, and input and output interfaces, onto one microchip.
 

What other chip and technology tie-ups has HCLTech signed this year? 
Earlier this year, in June, HCL had signed a pact with AMD to jointly develop innovation laboratories and training programmes to serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, the two companies had then said.
 
Which other global partnerships has HCLTech announced recently? 
Apart from these, HCLTech has also announced strategic partnerships with several global companies, including E.ON, one of the largest European energy companies. Under the new multi-year agreement with E.ON, HCLTech will establish a private cloud and provide cloud and network management for the latter's hyperscalers.
 
The Noida-headquartered company is also working with US-based energy supply company Just Energy, Swedish automobile major Volvo Cars, and Spanish health insurance provider ASISA, which have also selected HCLTech to enhance operations and customer experience, supply engineering services, and accelerate business transformation and expansion, respectively.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

