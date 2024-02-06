Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tata Group becomes first Indian conglomerate to cross Rs 30 trn mcap

The sharp rally in the TCS stock boosted the Mumbai-based salt-to-software major's total mcap to Rs 30.6 trillion

Tata, Tata logo

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group on Tuesday became India’s first business conglomerate to cross Rs 30 trillion in market capitalisation (mcap). The shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 4 per cent, taking its market valuation above the Rs 15 trillion mark for the first time.

tata reliance ril top companies mcap


The sharp rally in the TCS stock boosted the Mumbai-based salt-to-software major’s total mcap to Rs 30.6 trillion. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Group is currently India’s second-largest business enterprise with a mcap of Rs 21.6 trillion, followed by Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, which stood at Rs 15.5 trillion. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Indices rebound on buying in IT shares, foreign inflows

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following buying in IT giants TCS and Infosys, foreign fund inflows and positive global trends.
 
After a firm opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 454.67 points or 0.63 per cent to settle at 72,186.09. As many as 19 Sensex shares advanced and 11 declined. During the day, the barometer jumped 529.98 points or 0.73 per cent to 72,261.40.
The Nifty gained 157.70 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 21,929.40, driven gains in BPCL, HDFC Life and HCLTech.
A rebound in Chinese markets also bolstered the sentiment, analysts said. Chinese markets jumped up to 4 per cent after Monday's steep losses as a state-run investment fund said it would jack up share purchases. Reports also suggested China President Xi Jinping was set to meet with officials to discuss the markets.

sensex intraday IT Stocks

 
“The market exhibited a positive breadth, registering moderate gains, with investors showing reluctance to significantly trim their positions ahead of the RBI MPC meeting. Expectations for a dovish monetary policy buoyed sentiment in the bond market,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

BLS E-Services soars 2.7x on market debut

Shares of BLS E-Services, an e-governance services enabler, nearly tripled during their stock market debut on Tuesday. Its stock closed at Rs 371, up 2.75 times (x) over its issue price of Rs 135. Shares of the company hit their 20 per cent upper trading limit on both exchanges in the afternoon trade. The stellar debut follows strong demand for shares of the company during its Rs 310-crore maiden share sale, which was subscribed 162 times. At the last close, BLS E-Services was valued at Rs 3,369 crore.

Also Read

No fireworks from TCS Q2 nos, headcount dip keeps outlook bleak: Analysts

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Q3 preview: TCS likely to report single-digit growth in revenue, net profit

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 6:Paytm, BLS E-Services, Adani Power, ZEE, Nykaa

NITES files complaint against TCS over forced transfer of employees

Foxconn invites bids for construction of chip assembly plant in India

SBI Life Insurance buys KIMS shares worth Rs 239 cr in open mkt transaction

White-collar hiring falls 11% annually in Jan, up 1% sequentially : Report

V-Mart Q3 results: Profit rises 41.3% at Rs 28.23 cr, revenue up 14.4%

Regulator BCAS seeks explanation from Vistara on Mumbai airport incident

Topics : Tata group mcap RIL mcap TCS IT stocks BLS International Services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon