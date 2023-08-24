Confirmation

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Tata group gets ready to launch Tata Tech IPO, plans to raise Rs 5,000 cr

Group to launch IPO after a gap of 19 years

IPO

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
After a hiatus of nearly 19 years, the Tata group is preparing to list a company from its stable, as it gears up to launch the initial public offer (IPO) of Tata Technologies by the end of September or early October. The aim is to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore. The decision to launch Tata Technologies' IPO comes after bankers received a positive response during initial discussions with potential institutional investors.

The last IPO from the Tata group was that of India's largest software exporter, Tata Consultancy Services, in July 2004, which has a market valuation of Rs 12.39 trillion as of Thursday.

Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, was established in 1996 by the Tata group's former chairman, Ratan Tata, to capitalise on opportunities in product engineering and manufacturing IT space. The group plans to sell 95.7 million shares, or 23.6 per cent of its existing capital, in the IPO, according to a banker close to the transaction. Of this, Tata Motors will sell up to 81.1 million shares, while the remaining will provide an exit to an existing private equity player based in Singapore – Alpha TC Holdings. Tata Technologies Limited (TTL) operates in more than 25 countries through its 17 global delivery centres.

The Tata group did not respond to an email seeking comment on the IPO plans.

Both Tata Motors and its overseas subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover are captive customers of the company, having contributed 40 per cent of the consolidated income in fiscal 2022. This captive business dropped to 33 per cent in the last fiscal year, FY23. Going forward, analysts expect revenue growth to be largely driven by non-captive customers and state government orders, supported by improved demand in the automotive segment. The surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to aid the company in expanding its customer base.

A banker disclosed that Tata Sons, owning a 62 per cent stake in the company, is in discussions with Temasek to acquire the Singapore fund's 20 per cent stake in Tata Play, with a decision expected soon.

However, the group has postponed plans to launch the IPO of satellite TV broadcaster, Tata Play, after it reported a loss in FY23. Tata Play had a revenue of Rs 4,741 crore and a profit of Rs 68.60 crore in FY22. "Tata Play was planning to launch an initial public offer of shares in the festival season to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore, and with the company reporting losses, investors' sentiment may dampen," a banker noted.

Bankers also mentioned that Tata Play's listing could act as a valuation catalyst for its competitor Airtel DTH, which has an 8 per cent higher Ebitda. Last year, the company filed a confidential draft prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), becoming the first Indian firm to opt for filing share sale offer documents without disclosing any public information.
First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

