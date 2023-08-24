PMP violators begin compliance; Revolt Intellicorp repays Rs 50 cr to govt

Revolt Intellicorp, one of the seven companies accused of breaching the phased manufacturing programme (PMP) guidelines under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II), has moved towards compliance by repaying Rs 50 crore to the government.

The joint secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), Hanif Qureshi, confirmed the repayment, stating, “We have received a cheque worth Rs 50 crore 2 lakh from Revolt Intellicorp. More payers are likely to follow suit.” Initially, Revolt Intellicorp claimed subsidies of Rs 44 crore from the government; now, they have repaid this sum along with interest.

Queries sent to Revolt remained unanswered at the time of going to press.

Revolt Intellicorp's decision to repay the improperly claimed subsidy comes at a crucial juncture when the electric vehicle industry's lobbying body, the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), is appealing to the MHI to extend the 50 per cent localisation deadline for PMP violators.

Last Wednesday, the SMEV also proposed that if the government plans to retrieve the allocated subsidies, it could contemplate asking customers to reimburse the respective amounts to the companies.

Nevertheless, the government maintains its stance that the guidelines should remain unaltered, even in consideration of a specific group that has failed to comply with them.

“The FAME-II guidelines were uniformly applicable to all participants. Among the 13 entities subject to PMP investigation, six have been cleared of any wrongdoing, as testing agencies found no violations on their part. If they can comply with localisation regulations, it stands true for all,” Qureshi emphasised.

Furthermore, he added that these guidelines are consistent for all 62 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) registered under the FAME-II scheme.

Last year, the MHI commenced an investigation into alleged PMP guideline violations based on whistleblower complaints. Subsequently, in April 2023, it was disclosed that seven OEMs, including Revolt Intellicorp, had substantially used imported Chinese components in their vehicles. The other companies implicated were Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere Vehicles (Greaves Cotton), Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto.

Recovery notices amounting to Rs 469 crore were sent to these violators beginning April 29, along with the deregistration of the OEMs from claiming further incentives. Several accused companies asked for extensions to submit further documents or sought exoneration to address the situation.

Revolt Intellicorp's move to repay the wrongly claimed subsidy has breathed optimism into the government's endeavours to correct the situation.

The government's intention behind the subsidy, granted under the FAME-II scheme, was not merely to boost electric vehicle adoption but also to create a strong manufacturing ecosystem for such vehicles in India.

The PMP guidelines aimed to enhance domestic value addition. By importing products, the OEMs failed to fulfil the scheme's purpose.

The FAME-II guidelines mandated that OEMs must source 50 per cent of their raw materials from Indian manufacturers. Despite this, some OEMs continued to utilise Chinese components, thus flouting the policy.

With Revolt Intellicorp setting an example by repaying the illicitly gained subsidies, the government is optimistic that the PMP violators will realign with the guidelines, nurturing a more compliant and self-sufficient electric vehicle manufacturing sector in India.