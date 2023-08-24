Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Uber appoints Arnab Kumar as director of biz development for India, SA

Kumar had previously also served as program director at government think tank NITI Aayog where he contributed to the development of emerging technology initiatives including Aarogya Setu

Arnab Kumar

Arnab Kumar, BD Director Uber IndiaSA

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 5:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ride-hailing company Uber has announced the appointment of Arnab Kumar as the director of business development for India and South Asia. Kumar, who brings over 17 years of experience across the technology and financial services sectors, has been instrumental in building the India operations for Coinbase and leading fintech investments and strategic initiatives for Prosus (formerly known as Naspers). He has previously served as a program director at the government think tank NITI Aayog, where he played a vital role in developing emerging technology initiatives, including Aarogya Setu, India's Covid contact tracing app.

Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia, praised Kumar's impact at NITI Aayog, saying, “During his work at NITI Aayog, he delivered impact and change at scale. Under his leadership, our business development team will continue to be a key accelerant for our partnerships and new growth opportunities.”

In addition to his previous roles, Kumar has worked as an investment banker for Deutsche Bank in Singapore and New York. He is an alumnus of Birla Institute of Technology Mesra and the Indian School of Business Hyderabad, and holds the CFA charter.

Kumar expressed enthusiasm about the opportunities in the region, stating, “India and South Asia present tremendous growth potential, and I look forward to joining forces with the incredibly talented team at Uber and supporting the company's growth ambitions in this important region.”

His appointment coincides with Uber's completion of a decade of operations in India, with a focus on expanding sustainable mobility options. The company has been proactive in forming partnerships with different stakeholders in the value chain, such as EV (electric vehicles) fleets, financiers, EV infrastructure providers, and government bodies. Uber said it has been at the forefront of the EV transition in India. Highlighting its commitment, earlier this year, Tata Motors agreed to supply 25,000 EVs to fleets on the Uber platform in what was described as the largest EV commitment between an automaker and a ride-sharing platform in India.

Also Read

WI vs IND: Mukesh Kumar rewarded with ODI debut for good showing in Tests

'No impact of US, EU crisis on CEAT, exports to be 25% of revenue in 2 yrs'

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar makes his India debut in Port of Spain

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar overwhelmed by hugs from Virat and Rohit

WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11: Tilak Varma, Mukesh Kumar debut for India

PMP violators begin compliance; Revolt Intellicorp repays Rs 50 cr to govt

Infosys ropes in Rafael Nadal as ambassador, match analysis tool in works

Hindustan Zinc will ramp up production of zinc to 1.5 mn tonnes: Chairman

Merative opens global capability centres in India across three cities

IndiGo taking measures to deal with aircraft on ground situation: CEO

Topics : Uber

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon