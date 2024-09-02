Business Standard
Tata Motors launches new Curvv SUV Coupe; priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Tata Motors launches new Curvv SUV Coupe; priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

With its introductory pricing set to attract a wide range of consumers, the Tata Curvv will challenge established players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-SUV segment

Curvv EV, Tata Motors

Available in two petrol and one diesel engine options, the Curvv is equipped with dual-clutch automatic transmission across all powertrains—a first in the segment for diesel engines.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors has unveiled the Tata Curvv SUV Coupe, marking its entry into the fast-growing mid-SUV segment. The Curvv is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the introductory period. This launch marks Tata's entry into the mid-SUV segment with internal combustion engine (ICE) options.

Available in two petrol and one diesel engine options, the Curvv is equipped with dual-clutch automatic transmission across all powertrains—a first in the segment for diesel engines.
With its introductory pricing set to attract a wide range of consumers, the Tata Curvv will challenge established players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the mid-SUV segment.

Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, stated, “The launch of the Tata Curvv is a significant leap towards automotive excellence as it brings to India a new SUV Coupe body style that has so far been recognised globally and has only been available in premium categories. We are excited to launch this car into the market today and are confident that our customers will enjoy this differentiated offering.”

The Curvv is also available in an electric variant, launched earlier last month at Rs 17.49 lakh, which offers a range of 502 km to 585 km and can charge up to 150 km in just 15 minutes.

The Curvv boasts a design that blends sporty coupe aesthetics with the practicality and ruggedness of an SUV. Built on the new ATLAS (Adaptive, Tech-forward, Lifestyle Architecture) architecture, the car prioritises safety, versatility, and a range of powertrain options.

The lineup includes the debut of Tata’s new Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine, the 1.5L Kryojet diesel engine, and the proven 1.2L Revotron petrol engine. All three engines come with a 7-speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission (DCA), another segment-first for the diesel engine. A 6-speed manual transmission is also available.

The Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine is a highlight of the Curvv, offering a blend of performance and efficiency. The engine’s technology includes a 350-bar fuel injection system, a variable geometry turbocharger, and sodium-cooled exhaust valves, ensuring a spirited driving experience.

The vehicle is available in six distinct colours: Gold Essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey, and Opera Blue.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

