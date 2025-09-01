Monday, September 01, 2025 | 03:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors sales up 2% to 73,178 units in Aug; domestic dispatches fall 2%

Tata Motors sales up 2% to 73,178 units in Aug; domestic dispatches fall 2%

The company's total domestic dispatches, however, declined 2 per cent year on year to 68,482 units last month as against 70,006 units in August last year, the auto major said in a statement

Total passenger vehicle dispatches of the company in the domestic market declined 7 per cent to 41,001 units last month from 44,142 units in August 2024. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales rose 2 per cent year-on-year to 73,178 units last month as compared with 71,693 units in August 2024.

The company's total domestic dispatches, however, declined 2 per cent year on year to 68,482 units last month as against 70,006 units in August last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Total passenger vehicle dispatches of the company in the domestic market declined 7 per cent to 41,001 units last month from 44,142 units in August 2024.

Total domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 27,481 units last month, an increase of 6 per cent as compared to 25,864 units in August last year.

 

Shares of the company were trading 3.09 per cent up at Rs 689.45 apiece on BSE.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

