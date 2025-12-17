Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 05:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors' Sierra clocks 70,000 bookings on opening day of sales

Tata Motors' Sierra clocks 70,000 bookings on opening day of sales

Tata Motors said the new-generation Sierra logged 70,000 confirmed bookings in 24 hours, with deliveries set from January 15, 2026, and prices ranging from Rs 11.49 lakh

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles MD & CEO Shailesh Chandra says the Sierra has been positioned between mid and high SUVs photo: company

To appeal to a broad demographic, the Sierra features three distinct powertrain options. Industry analysts view this booking momentum as a significant disruption in a segment traditionally dominated by the Hyundai Creta.

Anjali Singh
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors has secured over 70,000 confirmed bookings within the first 24 hours of opening, with the resurgence of the Sierra nameplate. This performance represents the strongest single-day response for any passenger vehicle in the company’s history, further bolstered by an additional 1.35 lakh prospective buyers currently finalising their configurations. Launched on November 25, 2025, the new-generation Sierra positions itself as a premium mid-size sport utility vehicle (SUV), reviving a brand identity that first debuted over three decades ago. With a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh and going up to Rs 21.29 lakh, Tata has placed the Sierra slightly above the entry-level variants of established rivals such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
 
 
What is driving early demand for the Tata Motors Sierra? 
To appeal to a broad demographic, the Sierra features three distinct powertrain options. Industry analysts view this booking momentum as a significant disruption in a segment traditionally dominated by the Hyundai Creta.
 
When will Tata Motors start Sierra deliveries? 
Deliveries are set to commence on January 15, 2026.

More From This Section

Amazon Pay, Amazon

Amazon Pay rolls out biometric authentication for UPI payments in Indiapremium

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director, State Bank of India (SBI)

Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari for another 2 years

Rupee

Tata Chemicals raises ₹1,500 crore through private placement of NCDs

Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage

MoEngage raises another $180 million in Series F, offers liquidity to staff

Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial to buy KKR-backed Avendus Capital for expansion in India

Topics : Company News Tata Motors Auto Auto industry Auto sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO AllotmentGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiIPL 2026 AuctionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon