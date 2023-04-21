RIL may be a greater threat to D2C FMCG brands, says Kantar report



Reliance Consumer Products, a Reliance Retail company, is increasingly purchasing consumer brands or entering new categories on its own. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) could pose a greater threat to direct-to-consumer (D2C) FMCG businesses aiming to sell their products through traditional trade than established corporations such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and Procter & Gamble, according to a report by Kantar.



“Reliance can be a huge disruption given the kind of play they want in multiple categories. And in that kind of environment, it is not really the best of times for D2C brands entering offline,” Soumya Mohanty, managing director, South Asia for Insights Division at Kantar, told the Economic Times. D2C brand income could reach $10 billion by 2025, up from $4 billion now. However, Reliance, which owns the country's largest supermarket chain and is now involved in a number of fast-moving consumer goods industries, might pose a threat to these smaller online-only firms, the report said.



For the past several years, several larger D2C brands such as Mama Earth and Sugar Cosmetics, have been selling products in their own stores and supermarkets. D2C brands generate the majority of their revenue or customer acquisition through direct-to-consumer internet channels, or they began with an online-first distribution strategy before embracing omnichannel.

