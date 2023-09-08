Confirmation

Tata partners with Nvidia to build AI supercomputer, cloud infrastructure

TCS will utilise the AI infrastructure and capabilities to build and process generative AI applications

Nvidia

Nvidia (Photo: Bloomberg)

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
Nvidia on Friday announced an extensive collaboration with Tata Group to build an AI supercomputer to deliver AI computing infrastructure and platforms for developing AI solutions. The collaboration aims to bring state-of-the-art AI capabilities within reach to thousands of organisations, businesses and AI researchers, and hundreds of start-ups in India.

"The global generative AI race is in full steam," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia. "Data centres worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for generative AI.

"We are delighted to partner with Tata as they expand their cloud infrastructure service with Nvidia AI supercomputing to support the exponential demand of generative AI start-ups and processing of large language models," Huang said.

Tata Communications and Nvidia will develop an AI cloud in India aimed at providing critical infrastructure that enables computing's next lifecycle. Tata Communications' robust global network combined with the AI cloud will empower enterprises to transfer data across the AI cloud at high speeds, enabling them to effectively bring the AI cloud to the doorstep of every enterprise.

TCS will utilise the AI infrastructure and capabilities to build and process generative AI applications. The Nvidia partnership will further enable TCS in upskilling its 600,000-strong workforce in AI skills.

This partnership will also catalyse the AI-led transformation across Tata Group companies ranging from manufacturing to consumer businesses.

Commenting on the collaboration with Nvidia, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said, "Our partnership with Nvidia will democratise access to AI infrastructure, accelerate build-out of AI solutions and enable upgradation of AI talent at scale. Tata Group's presence across sectors coupled with Nvidia's deep capabilities offers numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance India's AI ambition."


First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

