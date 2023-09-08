Tata partners with Nvidia to build AI supercomputer, cloud infrastructure

Nvidia on Friday announced an extensive collaboration with Tata Group to build an AI supercomputer to deliver AI computing infrastructure and platforms for developing AI solutions. The collaboration aims to bring state-of-the-art AI capabilities within reach to thousands of organisations, businesses and AI researchers, and hundreds of start-ups in India.

"The global generative AI race is in full steam," said Jensen Huang, founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia. "Data centres worldwide are shifting to GPU computing to build energy-efficient infrastructure to support the exponential demand for generative AI.

"We are delighted to partner with Tata as they expand their cloud infrastructure service with Nvidia AI supercomputing to support the exponential demand of generative AI start-ups and processing of large language models," Huang said.

Tata Communications and Nvidia will develop an AI cloud in India aimed at providing critical infrastructure that enables computing's next lifecycle. Tata Communications' robust global network combined with the AI cloud will empower enterprises to transfer data across the AI cloud at high speeds, enabling them to effectively bring the AI cloud to the doorstep of every enterprise.

TCS will utilise the AI infrastructure and capabilities to build and process generative AI applications. The Nvidia partnership will further enable TCS in upskilling its 600,000-strong workforce in AI skills.

This partnership will also catalyse the AI-led transformation across Tata Group companies ranging from manufacturing to consumer businesses.

Also Read RIL, NVIDIA join hands to build AI Infrastructure in India; stock up 1% TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ Why Nvidia is on a bull run on Wall Street despite slump in computer sales Tata Electronics to raise Rs 500 crore loan for unit expansion in TN NIIT Learning completes investment in EIT InnoEnergy for clean energy Adani Group forms JV with Japan's Kowa for green ammonia, hydrogen RBI approves Gupta's appointment as interim Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO Panasonic will invest another Rs 300 crore in Andhra facility by 2026

Commenting on the collaboration with Nvidia, N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, said, "Our partnership with Nvidia will democratise access to AI infrastructure, accelerate build-out of AI solutions and enable upgradation of AI talent at scale. Tata Group's presence across sectors coupled with Nvidia's deep capabilities offers numerous opportunities for collaboration to advance India's AI ambition."