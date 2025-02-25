Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Tata to invest in key electronic mfg unit, green energy in Assam: Chairman

Tata to invest in key electronic mfg unit, green energy in Assam: Chairman

The group will also partner with the state government in the green energy sector, with commitment to invest in solar and other renewable power generation, Chandrasekaran added

N Chandrasekaran

Tata group has a long and significant association with Assam: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said the company will invest in a large electronics manufacturing unit in Assam over the next few years and collaborate with the state government in the green energy sector.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Advantage Assam business summit, Chandrasekaran said, "The Tata group has a long and significant association with Assam."  He highlighted the Rs 27,000 crore semiconductor unit coming up in Jagiroad as "the most significant investment in the state so far."  "Taking forward the group's commitment towards the state, it will invest in another large electronics manufacturing unit soon," he added.

 

The group will also partner with the state government in the green energy sector, with commitment to invest in solar and other renewable power generation, Chandrasekaran added.

Topics : Tata group Tata chairman N Chandrasekaran Natarajan Chandrasekaran Assam

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

