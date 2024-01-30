TCS bags 15-year deal from UK-headquartered insurance company Aviva

TCS currently employs more than 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland, making it among the region’s biggest IT employers | Photo: Shutterstock

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a 15-year expansion of its partnership with the UK’s leading insurance, wealth, and retirement provider, Aviva. The deal aims to transform Aviva’s UK Life business and enhance customer experience, leveraging the TCS BaNCS-based platform.

The financial details of the deals were not disclosed, but industry experts said that this could be a mega-deal for the company.

With this expansion, TCS's scope of work will expand to cover over 5.5 million policies, to be managed by Diligenta, TCS’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated subsidiary in the UK, on behalf of Aviva.

Doug Brown, CEO of Insurance, Wealth & Retirement at Aviva said, “Extending this strategic partnership will improve how we serve our customers, further simplify our operations, and support our growth ambitions. It will allow us to rationalise our systems and improve efficiency, bringing significant benefits for our customers and the business.”

Aviva and TCS have worked together for over 20 years. Both firms started working together since 2004. Aviva has now engaged TCS to extend this enhanced customer experience using the TCS BaNCS-based digital platform to administer other Aviva books of business.

TCS will leverage its BaNCS-based platform and contextual knowledge to improve service quality and enhance the experience for all stakeholders, including policyholders, advisers, and operational staff. This will enable quicker resolutions, improved access to information, and better outcomes for Aviva’s customers.

“Our long-standing relationship with Aviva over the last 20 years is a testament to our joint efforts to consistently and continuously transform customer experience. We are delighted as we embark on the next chapter of this journey, where ongoing investment in our TCS BaNCS-based platform and proven track record will enable Aviva to drive a customer-centric business, even as we continue to improve end-to-end customer experience benchmarks in the UK life and pensions industry,” said R Vivekanand, President of BFSI Products & Platforms at TCS.

This announcement further enhances the strong growth momentum that TCS has seen in the UK. TCS has operated in the UK for more than 45 years and works with over 200 of the nation’s best-known businesses, including British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Sainsbury’s, Nationwide, M&S, Asda, and Boots.

TCS currently employs more than 23,000 people in the UK and Ireland, making it among the region’s biggest IT employers. TCS has been ranked the number one IT service provider for customer satisfaction in the UK in an independent survey of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) from the largest IT spending organisations in the country.