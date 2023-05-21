close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NCLAT to pass crucial orders in Go First insolvency case on Monday

The Appellate Tribunal's orders would decide if lessors are allowed to take possession of the aircraft or if the planes remain under the airline's control

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Go First

Go First Airbus A320neo planes are powered by Pratt & Whitney (P&W)-geared turbofan engines.

3 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT) is set to pass orders on the plea by four lessors of Go First against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi order admitting the airline’s insolvency plea.
The order on Monday would decide if lessors are allowed to take possession of the aircraft or if the planes remain under the airline's control.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said on May 18 that the airline’s insolvency matter is "not a great thing for aviation" and the ministry is committed to helping the cash-strapped airline.
Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the airline, had told NCLAT that an impression was being created that there was something wrong and malicious about voluntary insolvency.

The Delhi Bench of the NCLT had earlier accepted Go First’s insolvency plea, resulting in the airline being put under a moratorium in accordance with the IBC.
The NCLAT is set to hear SMBC Aviation Capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings, GY Aviation Lease, and Engine Leasing Finance appeal against the NCLT order.

Also Read

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

NCLT admits Go First's insolvency plea, puts it under moratorium

Zee Entertainment insolvency: NCLAT to hear Punit Goenka's appeal today

From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

Need more Indian brands selling local tea globally: VAHDAM CEO Bala Sarda

AAI back on profitable runway; reports Rs 3,400 profit in 2022-23 fiscal

A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

SpiceJet insolvency row: DGCA's early warnings reveal brewing trouble


SMBC Aviation Capital had told the tribunal that the insolvency application by Go Air is 'malicious' and a 'smokescreen'. They also said that the aircraft in the possession of Go First are their assets, which they are not able to access.
Meanwhile, SFV Aircraft Holdings had said, “They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes.”

The resolution professional of Go First had told the appellate tribunal that if the airline was allowed to operate, around 80 engines from Pratt & Whitney would “change the fortunes of the company”.
The airline had told the NCLT it had won an arbitral award in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney (P&W), directing P&W to supply 10 serviceable engines by April 27 this year and 10 serviceable engines each month till December 2023.

SMBC Aviation Capital told the court in a submission on May 11 that the Indian aviation sector is being seen as a risky jurisdiction in light of the fate of Kingfisher and Jet Airways. "Due to such difficulties, lessors and international aircraft owners see India as a risky jurisdiction for aircraft leasing. Therefore, Indian operators have to pay a premium to take aircraft on lease. Thus, the admission of the petition (of Go First) will further shake the confidence of the International Aviation Industry," SMBC told the appellate tribunal.
The bench of Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member (Technical) Barun Mitra will pass an order on Monday morning.
Topics : NCLAT Airline sector Indian aviation

First Published: May 21 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NCLAT to pass crucial orders in Go First insolvency case on Monday

Go First
3 min read
Premium

From electronics to semiconductor, MNCs in search of policy stability

MNCs with permanent establishment to pay tax on pre-negotiated income
6 min read

Need more Indian brands selling local tea globally: VAHDAM CEO Bala Sarda

farming, cultivation
3 min read

AAI back on profitable runway; reports Rs 3,400 profit in 2022-23 fiscal

AAI, airports, flights, aviation, airlines
2 min read
Premium

A new fintech world is upon us amid funding drought, lower valuations

Fintech
8 min read

Most Popular

View More

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read
Premium

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Blackstone Inc.
1 min read
Premium

Very strong India story will play out going ahead: JSW Steel Joint MD & CEO

Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, JSW Steel
4 min read

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

Walmart
4 min read

SBI slow in procurement from GeM portal; lags behind counterparts in FY23

SBI, state bank of India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon