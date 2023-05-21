NCLAT to pass crucial orders in Go First insolvency case on Monday



The order on Monday would decide if lessors are allowed to take possession of the aircraft or if the planes remain under the airline's control. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal(NCLAT) is set to pass orders on the plea by four lessors of Go First against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi order admitting the airline’s insolvency plea.



Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the airline, had told NCLAT that an impression was being created that there was something wrong and malicious about voluntary insolvency. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said on May 18 that the airline’s insolvency matter is "not a great thing for aviation" and the ministry is committed to helping the cash-strapped airline.



The NCLAT is set to hear SMBC Aviation Capital, SFV Aircraft Holdings, GY Aviation Lease, and Engine Leasing Finance appeal against the NCLT order. The Delhi Bench of the NCLT had earlier accepted Go First’s insolvency plea, resulting in the airline being put under a moratorium in accordance with the IBC.

Meanwhile, SFV Aircraft Holdings had said, “They may tinker with our planes, may use parts from my planes to service other planes.” SMBC Aviation Capital had told the tribunal that the insolvency application by Go Air is 'malicious' and a 'smokescreen'. They also said that the aircraft in the possession of Go First are their assets, which they are not able to access.



The airline had told the NCLT it had won an arbitral award in Singapore against Pratt & Whitney (P&W), directing P&W to supply 10 serviceable engines by April 27 this year and 10 serviceable engines each month till December 2023. The resolution professional of Go First had told the appellate tribunal that if the airline was allowed to operate, around 80 engines from Pratt & Whitney would “change the fortunes of the company”.