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Home / Companies / News / TCS wins ₹122.6 cr bid to build AI-enabled governance platform for Odisha

TCS wins ₹122.6 cr bid to build AI-enabled governance platform for Odisha

TCS wins a ₹122.6-crore bid to implement OSWAS 3.0, the next phase of Odisha's digital governance platform, extending its partnership with the state government

TCS

Powered by TCS DigiBOLTTM, the governance platform will combine workflow automation, integration, analytics, security and AI-enabled capabilities on a common digital foundation (Photo: Reuters)

Our Bureau Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services player, today announced that it has won a bid worth ₹122.6 crore to implement the next phase of the Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 3.0), extending its partnership with the Government of Odisha by around six years.
 
Powered by TCS DigiBOLTTM, the governance platform will combine workflow automation, integration, analytics, security and AI-enabled capabilities on a common digital foundation.
 
OSWAS has helped Odisha move away from a largely paper-based way of working to a more transparent and efficient digital process. By enabling digital file movement, electronic approvals, real-time tracking and easier access to records, OSWAS is helping government officials work more efficiently.
 
 
Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, E&IT Department, Government of Odisha, and Chairman, Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC), said, “OSWAS has evolved into the digital backbone of the Government of Odisha, enabling seamless, transparent, and paperless governance across the state. Building on this foundation, OCAC, in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), is transforming the next generation of digital governance through OSWAS 3.0."
 
He added that the new platform will simplify administration by reducing friction in routine tasks and enable faster, informed decision-making from anywhere.

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Since 2009, OSWAS has replaced paper-based filing processes and manual follow-ups with a more transparent and efficient digital process. The system supports more than 4,600 government offices and nearly 50,000 users statewide.
 
Sushil Jain, Head-Public Services India, TCS, said, “Odisha has been ahead of the curve in using technology to make governance more efficient and transparent. OSWAS 3.0 will build on this strong digital foundation with a more secure, scalable and mobile-first platform. It will empower officials to work with greater speed and visibility, strengthen accountability, and enable a more connected and responsive administration across the state.”
 
Odisha’s journey towards paperless administration began in 2009, when TCS introduced OSWAS 1.0 to digitise file processing and official correspondence within the Odisha Secretariat. In 2018, OSWAS 2.0 brought about a technology refresh, stronger infrastructure and a wider rollout across directorates, districts and corporations, extending the platform’s use across the state administration.
 
In the latest phase, OSWAS 3.0 will introduce a modern, secure and scalable platform, built on microservices architecture and supported by AI-enabled capabilities and a mobile-first design. This will improve accessibility and usability by enabling Odia language support and integrating with government systems. 

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Topics : TCS Tata Consultancy Services Odisha government

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 12:02 PM IST