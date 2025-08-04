Monday, August 04, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla launches first charging station in India at BKC, Mumbai: Details here

Tesla launches first charging station in India at BKC, Mumbai: Details here

Tesla first charging facility in Mumbai features superchargers and AC stalls; three more charging locations to open in Mumbai this quarter

Three more Tesla charging locations to open in Mumbai this quarter

Tesla opens first charging station in India at BKC, Mumbai | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Tesla on Monday officially launched its first charging station in India at Mumbai’s upscale One BKC in Bandra-Kurla Complex — a significant move that signals the electric automaker’s formal entry into the Indian market.
 
The newly operational facility includes four V4 Supercharger stalls (DC fast chargers) and four destination charging stalls (AC chargers). The Superchargers, capable of delivering up to 250 kW, are priced at ₹24 per kWh, while the destination chargers provide 11 kW at ₹14 per kWh.
 
According to Tesla, the Model Y, its debut offering in India, can achieve a range of up to 267 km with just 15 minutes of ‘supercharging’. Users can access, monitor, and pay for charging via the Tesla app, which also provides real-time stall availability and charge status notifications.
   

Tesla opens first Indian store in Mumbai

The launch follows closely on the heels of Tesla opening its first Indian Experience Centre in Mumbai on July 15. At the facility, the company unveiled the Model Y SUV, which will be sold in two rear-wheel drive variants: a standard model priced at ₹59.89 lakh and a long-range version at ₹67.89 lakh. Both versions are being imported as completely built units (CBUs) from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.
 
The US automaker plans to operationalise three more charging locations across Mumbai — in Lower Parel, Thane, and Navi Mumbai — by the end of the September quarter. The expansion is part of a broader strategy to build out EV infrastructure in a market where charging availability remains a critical constraint.

Tesla India growth plans

While the company’s physical presence in India is expanding, its long-term manufacturing strategy remains unclear. Tesla has been in discussions with the Indian government over tax concessions and production incentives, but a definitive commitment to local manufacturing has not been made. In June, ahead of the store opening, Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy stated Tesla is currently not inclined to set up manufacturing in India.
 
Import duties continue to be a significant hurdle. India levies up to 70 per cent tax on imported EVs, which inflates the price of Tesla vehicles compared to other markets. For reference, the Model Y starts at $44,990 (approximately ₹37 lakh) in the United States.
 
Nevertheless, Tesla’s recent moves indicate a calibrated attempt to tap into India’s growing EV ecosystem, driven by increased government focus on green mobility and rising consumer awareness.
 

Tesla sees stiff competition from BYD

Globally, the EV major is facing increased pressure, particularly from Chinese competitor BYD, which sold 1.76 million EVs in 2024, just short of Tesla’s 1.79 million. India is being seen as a potential growth lever as Tesla looks to diversify amid slowing sales in the US and China.
 
A second Tesla 'Experience Centre' is expected to open in New Delhi later this month.
 
[With agency inputs]

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

