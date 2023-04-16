close

Top headlines: HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend, Sec 144 imposed in UP

Business Standard brings you top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
HDFC Bank

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
HDFC Bank recommends 1900% dividend from net profits of FY23
HDFC Bank on Saturday recommended a 1,900 per cent dividend, or $19 per equity share, from the FY23 fiscal year's profits, according to the bank's regulatory filing.

This dividend is 22.58 per cent higher than it was in the prior fiscal year. To establish whether stockholders are eligible, the lender has set a record date for the following month. Read more
Section 144 imposed in all UP districts after Atiq Ahmed, brother shot dead

Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed being shot dead in Prayagraj, officials informed.
Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj. Read more

Record-breaking reach in Hindi speaking markets for IPL 2023: Disney Star

NFRA imposes fine, bans auditors for misconduct in audit of DHFL branches

Zepto CFO Jitendra Nagpal quits, plans to launch a venture capital firm

Amazon, Google CEOs hint at more layoffs amid meltdown to evaluate business


As tech layoffs continue unabated in 2023, Amazon and Google CEOs have hinted at more layoffs as the companies continue to evaluate business.

In a letter to company shareholders, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that they reprioritised where to spend resources, which ultimately led to the hard decision to eliminate 27,000 corporate roles. Read more
Bitcoin surged past $30,000. Is another crypto boom on the way?

When Bitcoin plunged from around $30,000 to below $20,000 in little more than a week last year, Three Arrows Capital co-founder Su Zhu described the tailspin as the “nail in the coffin” for his hedge fund. 
Fast forward to today, and the largest cryptocurrency has just retraced that path from $20,000 back to $30,000 in the past month — but the industry is a shadow of what it was the last time the token crossed that milestone. That’s because several more caskets were hammered shut in the domino-like wave of bankruptcies that followed Three Arrows’ collapse: Voyager Digital, Celsius, FTX, Blockfi, Genesis Global, and other formerly high-flying startups.  Read more

Kejriwal to appear before CBI, heavy security outside agency's headquarters
The Delhi Police has tightened security outside the CBI headquarters here as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to appear before it on Sunday in connection with the excise policy case, officials said.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed outside the CBI headquarters and section 144 of the CrPC has also been imposed in the area to ensure no gathering of more than four persons takes place, they said. Read more

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Bitcoin | Google | Uttar Pradesh | dividend | HDFC Bank | CBI | AAP | Amazon | layoff

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

