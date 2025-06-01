Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani Group outlines transport network in rebuild of Mumbai's Dharavi slum

Adani Group outlines transport network in rebuild of Mumbai's Dharavi slum

A key feature will be airport trains and check-in and transit facilities for passengers traveling to and from the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

The master plan for Dharavi was approved by the state government earlier this week.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Advait Palepu and Saikat Das
 
Adani Group plans to build a transportation network as part of the Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai that will house rail, road and airport transit facilities in a single location. 
 
A key feature will be airport trains and check-in and transit facilities for passengers traveling to and from the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports, according to Navbharat Mega Developers Pvt, the project vehicle where Adani Group has an 80 per cent stake and the state government holds the rest.
 
Both airports are operated by the Adani Group, with flight operations from Navi Mumbai due to commence later this year. The “multi-modal transit hub” will also have inter- and intra-city rail, metro services, and city buses among others, Navbharat Mega Developers said. 
 

In October last year, India’s Maharashtra state approved the acquisition of 256 acres of salt-pan land in the north-east of Mumbai in a boost to the Adani Group’s project to redevelop Dharavi, one of Asia’s largest slums. 
 
In addition to transportation infrastructure and enhanced roadways, there are plans to develop a riverfront promenade along the Mithi River north of Dharavi, a healthcare and hospital network, green spaces, industrial zones and community recreational areas, according to Saturday’s statement. 

Adani Group Dharavi Adani

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

