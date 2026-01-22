TVS Emerald secures ₹425 crore equity investment from IFC for expansion

TVS Emerald, a leading real estate developer, on Thursday announced an investment of ₹425 crore in the nature of equity from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

Over the last five years, TVS Emerald has scaled its operations significantly, growing its residential development footprint five times and strengthening execution capabilities across the Chennai and Bengaluru markets.

The investment will be used to develop two residential projects set to be launched in FY27 — Pallavaram–Thoraipakkam Radial Road (PTR) in Chennai, with an investment of ₹136 crore, and Sathanur in Bengaluru, with an investment of ₹103 crore. The rest will be earmarked for additional residential projects to be launched over the next two years. Together, these two projects represent a strong growth opportunity for the company, with an estimated combined top-line potential of approximately ₹4,400 crore, comprising around ₹1,600 crore from the Sathanur project and ₹2,800 crore from the PTR project.

This partnership represents a key inflection point in the company’s journey as it builds towards its next phase of growth. The partnership reinforces the company’s commitment to building sustainable, high-quality residential developments aligned with global standards of compliance and accountability.

Commenting on the development, Sriram Iyer, director and chief executive officer, TVS Emerald, said: “This partnership reflects confidence in TVS Emerald’s long-term vision, growth, execution capabilities and governance framework. As we enter the next phase of our growth journey, this partnership allows us to remain firmly aligned with our long-term priorities — measured expansion, disciplined capital deployment, and the creation of residential communities that deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders, while staying true to the values and legacy of the TVS Group.”

Imad N Fakhoury, regional division director for South Asia, IFC, said: “Our partnership with TVS Emerald shows how sustainable housing for India’s middle-income families can deliver strong commercial returns while creating real social impact. By developing over 4,500 apartments in Chennai and Bengaluru, two of India’s most important IT and services hubs, we are bringing high-quality, reasonably priced homes closer to where people work, supporting economic growth and opening new employment opportunities across the value chain. The investment also aligns with IFC’s programmatic approach to India’s housing sector, which combines demand-side support through housing finance with supply-side investments in sustainable, market-driven developments.”