Zee Entertainment's Q3 FY26 results: Net profit drops 5% to ₹155.3 cr

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zeel) on Thursday reported a 5.1 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹155.3 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3FY26) against the same period last year.

The company’s revenue was up 15.2 per cent to ₹2,280.1 crore in Q3FY26 on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis. The firm attributed the rise to the increase in subscription and other sales and services. Its other income dropped 46.7 per cent to ₹18.4 crore during the period.

“Slowdown in FMCG spending impacted domestic advertising revenue dropped by 10 per cent Y-o-Y,” it said in its earnings presentation. It also added that the domestic advertising environment remains soft and is hopeful of revival in brand building spends.

Its advertising revenue stood at ₹851.5 crore in Q3 compared to the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company’s subscription revenue grew five per cent to ₹1,050.2 crore.

Zeel said in its earnings release that in the quarter it continued to invest selectively toward growth initiatives (such as KidZ, Bullet). Its profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) was down 3.6 per cent to ₹264.6 crore in Q3 on a Y-o-Y basis. It also added that it saw higher operating cost in the quarter ended December due to acquisition of movie rights and shift in International League matches.

In ZEE5, its streaming platform, the company said it recorded its highest ever quarterly revenue of ₹418 crore and also reported an Editda of ₹56.4 crore compared to a loss earlier.

“Expect momentum in performance improvement (Y-o-Y) to sustain driven by growth and operating leverage,’ it said in its earnings presentation.