General Atlantic enters a definitive pact to acquire stake in Balaji Wafers

General Atlantic on Thursday announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire a stake in Balaji Wafers for an undisclosed sum.

According to a source in the know, Balaji Wafers has agreed to sell a 7 per cent stake for ₹2,050 crore.

With General Atlantic’s investment, Balaji Wafers will focus on further strengthening key corporate functions across the company and accelerating innovation, the release said. Drawing on General Atlantic’s global expertise in the food and consumer sectors, the company plans to accelerate its expansion across India, it added.

Balaji Wafers was founded in 1981 by the Virani family and has grown from a home-based enterprise into one of India’s largest packaged snack brands.

Starting its journey from Gujarat, it has scaled its operations to become a leading player across multiple states in India. It also exports its products to around 25 countries worldwide.

Chandubhai Virani, founder and chairman at Balaji Wafers, said in the release: “This partnership marks an important milestone in our journey. General Atlantic’s deep understanding of consumer businesses, track record of working with founder families and long-term approach to value creation align well with our vision for Balaji Wafers.”

Intensive Fiscal Services acted as the exclusive adviser to Balaji Wafers.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close later in 2026.

Keyur Virani, whole-time director, also added: “General Atlantic’s investment will support our efforts to establish and operate world-class facilities, invest in innovation and build a professional team to help drive the next phase of growth for the company. We are excited to extend our footprint across India while staying true to the quality and taste that our consumers trust.”

Shantanu Rastogi, managing director and head of India at General Atlantic, said in the release: “Balaji Wafers is a true Indian success story. The company has modernised its production capabilities while preserving the flavour and quality that its consumers have grown to love. We see significant growth potential in India’s packaged snacks market as households increasingly seek affordable, convenient and high-quality food products. Balaji Wafers is well positioned to capitalise on this opportunity, and we look forward to partnering with Chandubhai, Keyur and the entire Balaji team as the company enters its next phase of growth.”