Monday, January 19, 2026 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TVS Infrastructure Trust raises ₹830 cr under ₹1,100-cr NCD programme

TVS Infrastructure Trust raises ₹830 cr under ₹1,100-cr NCD programme

The company, in a statement, said the funds were raised through a 20-year, long-tenor bond issuance, anchored by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID)

TVS ILP, TVS Industrial and Logistics parks

TVS | Image: Company website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Infrastructure Trust, an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) sponsored by TVS Industrial & Logistics Parks (TVS ILP), on Monday said that it has raised Rs 830 crore under tranche-1 of its Rs 1,100 crore Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) programme.

The company, in a statement, said the funds were raised through a 20-year, long-tenor bond issuance, anchored by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

"This long-tenor bond issuance, extending up to the year 2046, is among the first of its kind in India's industrial infrastructure space," Ravi Swaminathan, Founder and Vice Chairman, TVS ILP, said.

Samuel Joseph Jebaraj, Deputy Managing Director Lending & Project Finance, NaBFID, said, "This investment is aligned with NaBFID's mandate to support institutionally governed infrastructure platforms that contribute meaningfully to India's sustainable economic development."  The bonds are rated AAA by ICRA.

 

TVS ILP is backed by a broad, diversified shareholder base of over 150 investors, including leading global and domestic institutions, family offices, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

office space

L&T Realty acquires land rights in Mumbai's Lower Parel for ₹448 crore

indigo airlines, indigo

61% airline travellers say DGCA penalty on IndiGo not sufficient: Survey

Punjab National Bank PNB

PNB's Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps over 13% to ₹5,100 crore

Housing

ASK Property Fund to invest ₹210 cr in residential projects in Navi Mumbai

oil refiners

MRPL explores buying Venezuelan oil as it halts Russian crude imports

Topics : tvs Company News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBharat Coking Coal Share Price LIVEStocks to Watch TodayEPF Withdrawal via UPIGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayPNB Q3 ResultsLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsHindustan Zinc Q3 FY26 ResultsPersonal Finance