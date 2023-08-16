Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.04%)
65430.01 + 28.09
Nifty (0.00%)
19433.80 -0.75
Nifty Midcap (0.02%)
37778.85 + 8.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.00%)
5335.20 0.15
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43952.60 -138.35
Heatmap

Aerospace major Boeing starts production of Indian Army's Apache choppers

Earlier this year, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) delivered the Indian Army's first AH-64 Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad

Apache AH-64, IAF helicopter

"Boeing is starting production of the Indian Army's Apaches in Mesa, Arizona," the company said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American aerospace major Boeing on Wednesday said it is starting production of the Apache choppers to be delivered to the Indian Army.
The company will deliver a total of six AH-64E Apaches to the Indian Army.
The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.
"Boeing is starting production of the Indian Army's Apaches in Mesa, Arizona," the company said.
Earlier this year, Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL) delivered the Indian Army's first AH-64 Apache fuselage from its advanced facility in Hyderabad.
"We are pleased to reach yet another significant milestone, highlighting Boeing's unwavering commitment to support India's defence capabilities," said Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India.

Also Read

India has enough potential for recurring aircraft orders: GE Aerospace

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

Goa: Navy, IAF choppers deployed to fight Mhadei fires; 28 doused, 3 active

Boeing's new 737 woes are an ugly plot twist in a comeback tale: Report

Indian Railways planning PLI for train components to curb imports

Telecom service industry to see revenue growth up by 7-9% in FY24: ICRA

Tech industry records over 226,000 layoffs in 2023, up 40% since 2022

Online money egaming firms face tax outgo of Rs 45,000 crore

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

"The advanced technology and proven performance of the AH-64 will enhance the Indian Army's operational readiness and strengthen its defense capabilities," he said.
In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force and signed a contract to produce six AH-64Es for the Indian Army.
The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches is scheduled for 2024.
"The AH-64E continues to be the world's premier attack helicopter," said Christina Upah, vice president of attack helicopter programmes and senior executive at Boeing's Mesa site.
"The AH-64 provides customers with unparalleled lethality and survivability, and we are thrilled to provide those capabilities to the Indian Army," the official said.
The IAF had signed a multi-billion dollar contract with the US government and Boeing Ltd in September 2015 for 22 Apache helicopters.
Additionally, the Defence Ministry in 2017 approved the procurement of six Apache helicopters along with weapons systems from Boeing at a cost of Rs 4,168 crore for the Army.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Boeing Indian Army chopper

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceTop Headlines TodayStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayNEET SS 2023 RegistrationGautam AdaniiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Apple's supplier Foxconn begins iPhone 15 production in Tamil NaduIndia's no 2 tycoon Gautam Adani may avoid stepping on Mukesh Ambani's toes

India News

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully undergoes last Moon-bound maneouvreYamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenGovt to provide drone training to 15,000 women led-SHGs, says PM Modi
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon