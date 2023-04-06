TVS SCS wins UK defence ministry contract for supplying Land Rover spares

The contract is from the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD), acting through its agent, Babcock Land Defence. This two-plus one-year agreement will see TVS SCS use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure the optimum availability of spares for the legacy vehicle platform.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), an integrated supply chain solutions provider, on Thursday announced it has won a UK government contract for providing spares and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf, a military vehicle.