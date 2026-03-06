Uber says regulatory hurdles make shuttle business a challenging space

Uber India said its shuttle business has been challenging as it continues to face regulatory hurdles that prevent expansion of its operations beyond Delhi and Kolkata.

The ride-hailing giant announced plans in 2024 to launch the service in Bengaluru but has so far not seen the light of day. While the operations in the two cities mentioned above are on, it had to stop the services in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

“It is part of the portfolio and we continuously re-evaluate based on regulatory direction, economics, and optimisation. It is a small-scale product,” said Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India, on the sidelines of the company’s announcement of launching Uber Intercity bus services.

When asked if the company has any concrete plans of expanding, Singh said multiple factors are responsible for it.

“I think multiple factors go into that, I think regulation is definitely one of them and it’s been a challenging space. So we are watching, we are continuing to learn and recognise that different products will have different regulatory and economic profiles. So we have to just evaluate it.”

Uber Shuttle added to the company's existing range of mobility options in India, which includes cars, two-wheelers and three-wheelers, as part of its multi-modal strategy. The Uber tech team integrated features such as real-time tracking and cashless payments into the Shuttle service, similar to other products on the Uber app.

Singh has said earlier that the San Francisco-based company is focusing on the two- and three-wheeler mobility segment, which is its fastest growing, even as bike taxis remain under regulatory scrutiny across various Indian states.

The Intercity bus business will help the company further expand its offerings and grab a slice of the near-$6.5-billion market. A significant portion of that bus service is now organised.

Uber, which has about 2,500 engineers in its two biggest engineering centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, also said it will continue to hire at a steady pace over the next year in areas such as the earner ecosystem, rider experience products, and marketplace teams.

The two centres handle critical functions for Uber, such as rider engineering, Eats engineering, infra-tech, data, maps, Uber for Business, fintech, customer obsession, and growth and marketing. Its tech journey in India started in 2014 at a bungalow in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.