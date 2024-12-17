Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / UK govt approves Bharti Global's acquisition of 24.5% stake in BT

UK govt approves Bharti Global's acquisition of 24.5% stake in BT

The order noted that Bharti Televentures UK Limited acquired 24.5 per cent of the issued share capital of BT -- 9.99 per cent on August 12, 2024, and 14.51 per cent on November 18, 2024

Sunil Mittal, Bharti Group

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has approved the Acquisition. | File Image of Sunil Mittal- Chairperson Bharti Global

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK government has approved Bharti Global's acquisition of a 24.5 per cent stake in BT following a detailed national security assessment of the process since the Indian multinational and British telecom major announced the deal back in August.

The Cabinet Office said its decision comes into force on Monday after an assurance that BT would set up a National Security Committee to oversee strategic work.

The order noted that Bharti Televentures UK Limited acquired 24.5 per cent of the issued share capital of BT -- 9.99 per cent on August 12, 2024, and 14.51 per cent on November 18, 2024.

 

"Following a detailed national security assessment, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has made a Final Order pursuant to section 26 of the National Security and Investment Act 2021, which comes into force on 16 December 2024," the Cabinet Office said in a statement.

"The Acquisition is a trigger event under section 8(8) of the Act. The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster has approved the Acquisition, on the basis that BT will establish a National Security Committee within BT to oversee strategic work that BT performs which has an impact on or is in respect of the national security of the United Kingdom," it said.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, which refers to Cabinet Office Minister Pat McFadden, stated that the final order is "necessary and proportionate" as it mitigates the risk to national security in relation to BT's role in supporting the UK government's domestic and international initiatives in the telecommunications sector; ensuring the UK's cyber security; and acting as a strategic supplier of services to many parts of the UK government, including services which are in support of UK national security.

More From This Section

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Global logistics giant DP World expands Rewari terminal facility by 25%

Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements to merge Sanghi Industries, Penna Cement with self

PremiumOil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Barmer refinery & petrochem hub may begin processing crude next month

REC Limited (Photo: PIB)

State-owned REC raises Rs 2,195 crore via bonds of different maturities

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL

In a first, Maruti crosses annual production milestone of 2 mn vehicles

Back in August, Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had described his company's investment in an "iconic" British company as a "significant milestone" for Bharti Enterprises.

The group said it hopes the investment will further help create new synergies in the telecom sector between India and the UK in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G R&D and core engineering among others, "offering great potential to collaborate on industry best practices and emerging technologies".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Worker shortages raise doubts over Britain's plan to build for growth

Rachel Reeves

Rachel Reeves to push for UK, EU reset at finance ministers' meeting

Keir Starmer, UK PM, Prime Minister Starmer

PM Keir Starmer plans reform of UK state in bid to counter criticism

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

UK dismantles massive money laundering operations tied to Russian oligarchs

Nagaland, UK delegates discuss state's growth opportunities and investment potential

Nagaland govt discusses state's investment potential with UK delegates

Topics : UK govt Bharti Group Bharti Telecom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon