Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UltraTech Cement slapped with two GST demand orders totalling Rs 72 lakh

According to UltraTech, it has a "good case on merits to defend the matter before the Appellate Authorities" and shall contest the order

UltraTech

On Saturday, UltraTech in a regulatory informed that it has received another order on GST from Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Bhavnagar, raising demand for "Rs 46.95 lakh together with interest and penalty, alleging availing ineligible ITC (input tax credit )".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading cement maker UltraTech Cement has received two demand orders, interest and penalties totalling Rs 72.06 lakh from the GST authorities.
The company said it will challenge the orders before the appellate authorities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It has received an order from Assistant Commissioner, Bathinda, for a demand of "Rs 25.11 lakh together with interest and penalty, alleging that the ISD (Input Service Distributor) credit not reflected" in the statement of FY18, the Aditya Birla Group firm said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
On Saturday, UltraTech in a regulatory informed that it has received another order on GST from Deputy Commissioner, State Tax, Bhavnagar, raising demand for "Rs 46.95 lakh together with interest and penalty, alleging availing ineligible ITC (input tax credit )".
According to UltraTech, it has a "good case on merits to defend the matter before the Appellate Authorities" and shall contest the order.
The order has no major financial impact on the company, it added.
The Aditya Birla Group firm has a consolidated capacity of 138.39 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of grey cement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on repayment of Rs 4,044 crore loans

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

HDFC Bank goes live with NPCI-developed UPI in secondary market platform

Ola Electric consolidates electric two wheeler leadership with market gain

Bharti Airtel Services set to acquire 97.1% stake in Beetel Teletech

IBC yet to address resolution for insolvencies of group companies

Ashok Vaswani takes charge as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO from January 1

Topics : UltraTech Cement GST appellate tribunal Aditya Birla Group cement industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 12:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon