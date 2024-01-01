Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ola Electric consolidates electric two wheeler leadership with market gain

India's overall electric two-wheeler market in 2023 fell short of the one million mark

Ola e-scooter to start at Rs 85,000; eyes 50% of two-wheeler market

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric, which filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 5,500 crore IPO last month,  has pushed the pedal on sales, grabbing a market share of over 41 per cent in the electric two wheeler market, its highest in CY23 with 30,219 registrations last month. 

The increase was partly the result of a fall in registrations by Ola’s top competitors — TVS, Bajaj and Ather — from their levels in November.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ola’s increase in market share was substantial. In November, it stood at 33.5 per cent. Bajaj and TVS collectively surpassed Ola with a 34.6 per cent share. But in December, their collective share fell to 30.8 per cent. TVS saw a sharp fall in registrations of 36 per cent in December after hitting a peak in November. 

However, India’s overall total two wheeler market in CY23 fell short of the one million mark. It reached 0.82 million, primarily because of the adverse impact of subsidies being reduced during the middle of the year and various regulatory challenges. 

As a result, an industry with over 115 players is experiencing swift consolidation. The top four now account for 73.5 per cent of the market share compared to less than half in CY22.  

Based on financial year numbers, the industry expectation to hit 1.2 million looks like a pipedream. Registrations from April-December were only 0.61 million. That’s half the target, with only three months to go.

Despite the challenges, the growth in CY23 over the previous year has been impressive for many players. Ola Electric grew 2.4 times;  Ather two times; Bajaj nearly three times; and TVS 3.5 times within a year.
As a result, while Ola’s market share in CY23 might have been 32 per cent, TVS garnered an over 20 per cent market share to be in the second spot, followed by Ather and Bajaj.

The Ola push is understandable as it is clearly looking at building volumes before the IPO opens sometime in March if it gets regulatory clearances in time.
But for those looking to invest, the key questions are how far Ola can push its volumes and dominate the market, how far it can build scale, and how its financials will look by December.

Also Read

Ather Energy planning to set up new manufacturing plant to expand capacity

Ather Energy to make net profit in 24 months, plans to raise more funds

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Bharti Airtel Services set to acquire 97.1% stake in Beetel Teletech

IBC yet to address resolution for insolvencies of group companies

Ashok Vaswani takes charge as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO from January 1

SJVN gets govt approval to form JVs for 8778 MW hydro, renewable projects

Met winter's record peak power demand of 1,631 MW: Tata Power-DDL


In its DRHP, Ola has shown  financial results only till  Q1 FY24  which does not reflect the impact of subsidy cuts by the government (it will be felt later) or the discounts it gave in order to build volumes.  

Chart

Topics : Ola electric vehicles two wheelers IPOs Ather Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 11:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveHappy New Year 2024 WishesIND vs SA 1st Test Day 3 LIVE SCOREGold Silver Price TodayVirat KohliInterim Budget 2024Delhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon