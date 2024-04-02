Sensex (    %)
                             
UltraTech Cement to invest Rs 32,400 crore in the next three years

UltraTech had earlier stated plans to take its cement manufacturing capacity to close to the 200 million tonne per annum (MTPA) mark

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

India’s largest cement manufacturer, UltraTech Cement, on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 32,400 crore in the next three years, as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

UltraTech had earlier stated plans to take its cement manufacturing capacity to close to the 200 million tonne per annum (MTPA) mark. On Tuesday, the company further spelt out the investment figure to reach this stated target.
The country’s rising spends for infrastructure projects and steady growth in demand for housing, helped by various government schemes, has led to robust growth in cement sales. Demand is pegged to continue its around 8 per cent growth rate in the current financial year. This buoyancy in demand has led cement companies to plan capacity expansions in a bid to maintain and gain a higher market share.


As part of its ongoing expansion plan, UltraTech also commissioned two new greenfield capacities totalling 5.4 MTPA in the states of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu. With this, UltraTech’s total capacity stands at 151.6 MTPA.

“Reaching this milestone is symbolic of India’s ascent on the global stage and demonstrates the dynamism and scale of Indian corporations,” said KM Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group in the statement.

UltraTech will add another 35.5 MTPA to the present 151 MTPA capacity through ongoing expansion at 16 locations. Further, UltraTech is also in the process of closing the earlier announced acquisition of Kesoram Cement, with a total capacity of 10.75 MTPA. The expansion and the acquisition, combined, is expected to see UltraTech invest close to Rs 32,400 crore in the next three years. Once complete, the investments are likely to take the company’s overall capacity to 198.2 MTPA.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

