Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Zee Entertainment MD & CEO Punit Goenka takes voluntary 20% pay cut

In January this year, Japan's Sony Corporation decided to withdraw from a merger of its India unit with Zee leading to a fall in Zee's share price

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after Zee Entertainment Enterprises laid off 50 per cent of its staff in its Bengaluru technology centre, its managing director & chief executive officer Punit Goenka today announced a voluntary 20 per cent cut in his remuneration. As per the annual report, the company had paid a remuneration of Rs 35 crore to Goenka in fiscal 2023.

“The organisation is sharply focused on adopting a frugal approach, as we move forward towards the set goals for the future. While I am in the process of implementing the required steps and actions across all the verticals of the company, I intend the required change in mindset, to begin from my desk. It is imperative to adapt as per the situation and at this point in time, ‘accountability & agility’ is the need of the hour,” Goenka said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In January this year, Japan’s Sony Corporation decided to withdraw from a merger of its India unit with Zee leading to a fall in Zee's share price. The stock has lost 44 per cent of its value since January 1 this year. Zee shares closed at Rs 153 on Tuesday.

“As the chairman of the board, I welcome the decision and appreciate the thought and intent behind the same. It is important for leaders to set the right examples, and Goenka has done the same by taking direct charge of critical (revenue) verticals of the company. It is imperative for the management to enhance their productivity levels to achieve the set goals for the future and bring the company back to its original glory,” R. Gopalan, Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, said.

Also Read

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Zee, Sony in discussions to save the called off $10 billion merger: Report

Sony Board to take call on $10 billion merger with Zee Entertainment today

Sony-Zee merger timeline: How leadership dispute ended the $10 bn deal

Sony-Zee merger: ZEE promises legal action over termination notice

Elastic appoints Karthik Rajaram as its VP and GM for India operations

Voda Idea holds EGM to seek shareholders' approval to raise Rs 20,000 crore

BMW Group, Tata Technologies partner for automotive software hub in India

Crypto exchange platform CoinSwitch introduces app for stock broking

Luxury car maker Audi India reports 33% rise in retail sales in FY24

Topics : Zee Entertainment Essel Group Zee Entertainment NCLT Punit Goenka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveVistara Flight CancellationsArvind KejriwalLok Sabha Election LiveIreda Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon