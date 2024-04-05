Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI imposes monetary penalty on IDFC First Bank, LIC Housing Finance

Reserve Bank of India has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on private sector lender IDFC First Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by regulator on Loans and Advances

Image

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on private sector lender IDFC First Bank for non-compliance with certain directions issued by regulator on Loans and Advances.

The bank had sanctioned term loans to a public sector undertaking for infrastructure projects without due diligence on the viability and bankability of the projects to ensure revenue streams from the projects were sufficient for repaying debt. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The repayment / servicing of the said term loans was made out of budgetary resources, RBI said in a statement. In Another regulatory action, RBI imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 49.70 lakh on LIC Housing Finance Ltd for non-compliance with certain provisions of Fair Practices Code.

Also Read

Profitability issues to be fully sorted in next 5 yrs: IDFC First Bank CEO

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

LIC Housing Finance expects to report 15% improvement in FY25 loan book

HDFC Bank gains 2% as LIC gets RBI nod to raise stake in lender to 9.99%

HP launches AI-enhanced laptops designed for gamers, content creators

Titan Q4 results: Revenue grows 17% on robust demand for jewelry products

Gujarat frontrunner in Tesla race: TN, Telangana, Maharashtra too in fray

Canon eyes double digit growth in Indian market, launches NorthStar

Dr Reddy's to market Bayer's second brand of heart failure drug in India

Topics : Reserve Bank of India IDFC First Bank LIC Housing Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 10:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon