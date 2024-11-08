Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Niva Bupa Health IPO gets 1.17 times subscription on day two of offer

Niva Bupa Health IPO gets 1.17 times subscription on day two of offer

The initial share sale got bids for 20,26,82,400 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer, as per NSE data

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Max Bupa Health Insurance Company, received 1.17 times subscription on day two of the share sale on Friday. 
The initial share sale got bids for 20,26,82,400 shares against 17,28,57,143 shares on offer, as per NSE data. 
The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) attracted 1.50 times subscription, while the quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.34 times. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 40 per cent subscription. 
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 990 crore from anchor investors. 
The issue, with a price band of Rs 70-74 per share, will conclude on November 11. 
 
The Rs 2,200-crore IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,400 crore by promoters. The company reduced the issue size as it was earlier looking to raise Rs 3,000 crore. 

More From This Section

IPO

Zinka Logistics' IPO to open on Nov 13; sets price at Rs 259-273 per share

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy's $1.4 bn IPO oversubscribed as investors bet on quick-commerce boom

IPO

Sebi gives nod to Rubicon Research, Sai Life Sciences, others to float IPOs

swiggy

Swiggy IPO subscribed 12% on day one; individual investors bid most

IPO

Investors subscribe Sagility India IPO 52% times offer size on day 2

Under the OFS, Fettle Tone LLP will sell shares to the tune of Rs 1,050 crore, and Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd will offload shares valued at Rs 350 crore. 
At present, Bupa Singapore Holdings Pte owns a 62.19 per cent stake, while Fettle Tone LLP holds a 26.8 per cent stake in the insurance firm. 
The company intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issuance towards boosting its capital base to strengthen solvency levels, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. 
This will be the second standalone health insurer to float an IPO after Star Health & Allied Insurance Company. 
ICICI Securities, Morgan Stanley India Company, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, HDFC Bank and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the offer. 
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Also Read

Siddhartha Mohanty

Insurance industry can partner with telcos, fintechs to expand reach: LIC

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Irdai engaging with select insurance firms for public listing: Chairman

data collection, data privacy

Data leaks: Irdai directs two insurers to conduct IT systems audit

PremiumVibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life

IRR changes due to interest rates, not regulation: HDFC Life MD & CEO

Debby, Tropical storm Debby

US casualty insurers' stocks slump as hurricane season brings losses

Topics : Insurance industry IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon