Vedanta Q2 net profit at Rs 4,352 crore; demerger completion by March-end

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,352 crore (attributable to the owners of the company) for the quarter ended September 2024 (Q2), aided by a one-time gain and improved performance.
Vedanta’s Q2 net profit contrasts with a loss of Rs 1,783 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Last year’s loss was due to a one-time hit from changes in tax regimes. Revenue for Q2 was down 3.6 per cent year-on-year, at Rs 37,171 crore.
Providing a timeline for the proposed demerger and separate listing of its businesses into six entities, company executives expect completion by March-end.
In announcements made on Friday, Vedanta also revised its earlier stated capital expenditure for Balco upward. Arun Misra, executive director, noted that the revision is of a ‘cost-to-finish’ nature, combined with additional debottlenecking initiatives.
In a Bloomberg poll, eight analysts estimated revenue of Rs 34,942 crore, and four analysts estimated an adjusted net income of Rs 2,827 crore. The company met street expectations.
Profit after tax (PAT) before exceptional items was Rs 4,467 crore, up 230 per cent from a year ago. The company noted an exceptional gain of Rs 1,136 crore, mainly due to impairment reversal in the oil and gas business, partly offset by an impairment charge in ASI and an additional cess on zinc and iron ore, following a Supreme Court judgement on levying extra cess on mineral-bearing land and mining rights.
Sequentially, Vedanta’s revenue rose by 5.5 per cent.
Gross debt at the end of September stood at Rs 78,654 crore. The company’s management noted that recent fund-raising rounds—via stake sales in Hindustan Zinc and a qualified institutional placement—were used for deleveraging purposes.
The revisions in Balco’s expansion include increasing smelter capacity to 435 KTPA from 414 KTPA, an additional wire rod capacity of 50 KTPA, and doubling sow ingot capacity to 200 KTPA. With these new additions, the project cost has risen to Rs 11,816 crore from the earlier approved Rs 9,247 crore. The company stated that this would be funded through accruals and debt. On Friday, Vedanta also approved Rs 5,209 crore in capital expenditure for the Athena Chhattisgarh power plant project in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh.
At the Vedanta Ltd level, the company plans to spend around $1.1 billion on capital expenditure for the remainder of the financial year.
In his outlook, Misra said the company expects improved performance in the second half of the financial year. He added that the company aims to achieve $6.5 billion in Ebitda by the end of the current financial year. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation.
Misra also noted that the company’s performance was bolstered by structural cost-cutting measures, with expectations for a further decline in the cost curve for aluminium and zinc.