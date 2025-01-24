US businessman makes counter offer for Religare at Rs 275 per share

Florida-based businessman Danny Gaekwad has offered to make a counter offer in cash for Religare Enterprises at Rs 275 a share, compared to the Rs 235 a share offer made by the Burmans of the Dabur group.
Religare disclosed to the stock exchange a letter written by Danny Gaekwad Developments & Investments Florida, addressed to the Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), providing details about the counter offer.
In the letter, signed by Gaekwad, it was stated that the offer of Rs 275 per equity share represents a 17 per cent premium to the open offer price offered by the Burmans and a 24 per cent premium to the 60-day volume-weighted average price of Religare Enterprises' shares, calculated with a reference date of September 22, 2023, at Rs 221.
"My proposed competing open offer will be for 26 per cent of the outstanding share capital of Religare Enterprises," the letter stated. "I believe that the business of Religare Enterprises is robust and will perform even better with a stable and committed promoter/investor that is able to provide adequate capital and undivided attention to the business. Unlike the Burmans, I do not have any other non-banking financial company (NBFC) in our group and will be able to provide our undivided attention and infuse capital in the business," Gaekwad said.
"Our proposed competing offer price of Rs 275 would provide a fair and reasonable exit opportunity to public shareholders in compliance with the letter and spirit of the SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations," the letter stated.
The letter further stated that the Burmans' open offer price of Rs 235 per equity share grossly undervalues the real worth of Religare Enterprises and is detrimental to public shareholders. "At the time the offer was made on September 25, 2023, the offer price was already at a discount of 15 per cent to Religare Enterprises' prevailing market price of approximately Rs 271 per share. Even considering the closing price of Religare Enterprises' shares on January 22, 2025, the Burmans' open offer price is at a steep discount of 7 per cent," the letter said.
"Further, the Burmans' open offer is conspicuously silent on the nature of the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to such open offer on December 9, 2024. Such approval is available in the public domain and is clearly conditional on the consolidation of multiple NBFCs within the Burman group and Religare group, as is evident from a bare perusal of paragraph 3(i) of the RBI approval letter dated December 9, 2024," the letter stated, requesting Sebi to grant permission to launch the counter offer.
On Wednesday, the independent directors of Religare Enterprises urged shareholders to consider the low offer price of Rs 235 per share in the open offer made by the Burman family, which is attempting to acquire control of the company. They also raised concerns about the conditional approval granted by the RBI for the offer.
The Burman family, owners of the Dabur Group, had made the offer price based on Sebi regulations after acquiring around a 25 per cent stake from the market. The Burmans' open offer is slated to open on Monday.
Who is Danny Gaekwad?
Digvijay "Danny" Gaekwad is a first-generation American entrepreneur and community leader based in Ocala, Florida. He is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NDS USA, an IT and cloud services company, and the Founder of Danny G Management, which owns and operates various restaurants and hotels. He also owns DG Hospitality, a hotel and restaurant management consulting company, and Danny Gaekwad Development & Investments, which oversees his real estate investments, according to the website of the University of Central Florida, where he serves as a trustee on the board.