Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 11:43 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / UBS Group buys shares of 29 firms including Reliance for Rs 1,938 cr

UBS Group buys shares of 29 firms including Reliance for Rs 1,938 cr

Meanwhile, UBS Group's affiliate UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd offloaded the same number of shares of 29 companies at the same price

UBS, UBS Group

The shares were acquired at a combined transaction value of Rs 1,937.71 crore. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Swiss investment bank UBS Group on Friday bought shares of 29 companies, including Fortis Healthcare, Max Financial Services, Reliance Industries, Blue Star and Hyundai Motor India, for Rs 1,938 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), UBS AG purchased shares of Fortis Healthcare worth Rs 164 crore, bought shares of Max Financial Services for Rs 144 crore, and of Reliance Industries for Rs 138 crore.

Additionally, UBS also picked up shares of Blue Star for Rs 120 crore and acquired shares of Hyundai Motor India for Rs 103 crore.

 

The Swiss multinational also picked up shares in companies including One97 Communications, Zomato, Tata Consultancy Services and others.

The shares were acquired at a combined transaction value of Rs 1,937.71 crore.

Meanwhile, UBS Group's affiliate UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd offloaded the same number of shares of 29 companies at the same price.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare fell 3.19 per cent to close at Rs 615.50 apiece, Blue Star shares declined 4.11 per cent to end at Rs 1,840, Reliance Industries scrip went lower by 1.52 per cent to settle at Rs 1,244.45 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gaurav Chandna

Highways Infra Trust eyes Rs 25K crore AUM this FY: Gaurav Chandna

Tata

Tata Electronics acquires 60% in Pegatron India, bags iPhone plant

SBI Mutual Fund, SBI MF

SBI Mutual Fund acquires 3.8% stake in Happy Forgings for Rs 341 cr

Airtel

Airtel regaining entry-level subscribers as tariff hike shock subsides

DLF, Real estate, DLF properties

DLF Q3FY25 results: Consolidated net profit rises 61% to Rs 1,058.73 cr

Topics : UBS Group Fortis Healhcare Reliance Group Reliance Industries Max Financial

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon